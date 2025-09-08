Access Fixtures Explains Why Some Street Lights Are Turning Purple and Offers Reliable Solutions

APTA - LED Flood/ Area Light SUNA LED Solar Area Light CARO - LED Area Light with Selectable Wattage and Kelvin DOHU - LED Flood/ Area Light with Selectable Wattage and Kelvin HEND - LED Post Top Light with Selectable Wattage and Kelvin

Access Fixtures explains why street lights turn purple and offers durable LED solutions to restore safety, visibility, and performance.

WORCESTER, MA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Residents across the U.S. are asking the same question: Why are street lights turning purple? From suburban neighborhoods to supermarket parking lots, once-white LED fixtures are now casting an unexpected violet glow. Access Fixtures, a leading manufacturer of commercial and industrial lighting solutions, is answering the question and providing long-term solutions to this growing issue.

The phenomenon, which may appear artistic or intentional, is the result of a phosphor layer failure inside LED fixtures. Most white LEDs rely on a blue light source paired with a phosphor coating that shifts the light into the white spectrum. When that coating degrades or delaminates over time, it allows the unfiltered blue light to leak through, resulting in a bright purple hue.

“People think it’s a color-changing feature, but it’s not,” said Steve Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures. “This is a product failure that reduces visibility, lowers color rendering, and creates potential safety risks, especially in parking lots, walkways, and public areas.”

Beyond aesthetics, the purple hue also indicates a decrease in Color Rendering Index (CRI) and visual effective lumens, both of which can affect safety. With a lower CRI, it becomes harder to distinguish colors, faces, or obstacles at night. In parking lots and other high-traffic areas, this degradation poses liability concerns for businesses, property managers, and municipalities.

Reduced Visibility: The degraded phosphor layer leads to poor nighttime visibility.

Lower CRI: Makes it difficult to distinguish colors, faces, and details.

Increased Liability: If accidents occur under failing lights, businesses could be exposed to legal claims.

Warranty Concerns: Some older fixtures are no longer covered, forcing owners to find immediate replacements.

Access Fixtures is helping facilities and municipalities replace these malfunctioning lights with high-performance, long-lasting LED fixtures engineered to avoid phosphor failure. Their parking lot lights and street lighting solutions are tested for reliability, CRI performance, and weather resistance, with options that include dark-sky compliance and marine-grade durability.

Reliable Solutions for Parking Lot and Street Lighting

Access Fixtures offers a range of LED lighting fixtures designed for outdoor applications, including:

Parking Lot Lights – High-output, long-life fixtures that maintain color consistency

Street Lights – Energy-efficient LED roadway lighting with full-spectrum performance

Dark-Sky Compliant Options – Reduce light pollution while improving visibility and safety

“Purple street lights aren’t a strange design choice; they’re a sign of fixture failure. They reduce visibility, create safety risks, and must be replaced immediately,” said Steven Rothschild, CEO of Access Fixtures.

About Access Fixtures

Access Fixtures designs and manufactures commercial, industrial, and sports lighting systems that are performance-driven and built to last. With custom options, expert support, and an emphasis on reliability, Access Fixtures delivers lighting solutions that meet the demands of every environment.

