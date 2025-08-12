Chair Appointed to NYS Workers’ Compensation Board

Governor Kathy Hochul appointed Freida D. Foster as Chair of the New York State Workers' Compensation Board (WCB). Ms. Foster has been a Board member since 2009 and Vice Chair since 2016. Former Chair Clarissa M. Rodriguez stepped down from her role as Chair in July and will continue to serve as Board Member. Board Member Renee Delgado has been appointed Vice Chair. Governor Hochul appointed Ms. Delgado as Board Member in 2022.

“New Yorkers deserve trusted, well-experienced individuals serving them and putting their best interests forward,” Governor Hochul said. “I look forward to working with Chair Foster and Vice Chair Delgado in their new capacities as the Board continues their work in protecting the rights of employees and employers and ensuring our workers get the benefits they need.”

WCB Board Chair Freida D. Foster

Governor Hochul’s appointee for the position of Chair of the New York State Workers’ Compensation Board is Ms. Foster. In the 16 years she has served on the WCB, Ms. Foster has reviewed tens of thousands of workers’ compensation appeals and helped the agency’s efforts to modernize its systems and processes. She also had an important role in implementing NYS Paid Family Leave and assisting the Chair with overall day-to-day oversight and management of the agency and the Full Board.

New York State Workers’ Compensation Board Chair Freida D. Foster said, “I am deeply grateful for the support from Governor Hochul and her executive team, as well as the incredible leadership team at the Board. I am honored to serve under this historic administration and look forward to building on the many important achievements made under the leadership of Chair Rodriguez.”

Ms. Foster has decades of professional experience in the areas of education, government/civic service, and public relations. Prior to joining the Workers' Compensation Board, Ms. Foster was a Public Relations Manager at Burson-Marsteller, where she was the Manager for largest account in the firm, Help America Vote Act (HAVA) and organized the city-wide education campaign for NYC’s voting system transition from manual to electronic machines.

Ms. Foster has held membership on several boards, all with a focus on community and/or civic service as well as student leadership. She currently serves as Chair of the Harlem Community Development Corporation Board of Directors and for the CUNY School of Public Health Advisory Board. Additionally, she sits on the Community Advisory Board for Channel Thirteen/WLIW. She previously served as a Trustee for the City University of New York (2006-16), helping oversee campus management.

A lifelong Harlem resident, Ms. Foster holds an MS in Corporate Communications from the University of Wisconsin and a BA in Communications from Hofstra University.

WCB Vice Chair Renee Delgado

Governor Hochul’s appointee for the position of Vice Chair is Board Member Renee Delgado, who has been serving on the WCB since 2022 and has devoted much of her career to advocating for workers' rights. An experienced attorney, Vice Chair Delgado worked for 14 years at the New York State Public Employees Federation, AFL-CIO (PEF) before joining the Board, holding various titles including Associate Counsel, Director of Contract Administration, and General Counsel. Renee has also worked as a Special Assistant in the Counsel's Office at the New York State Department of Labor, as Assistant Director of Legal Services at the SUNY Colleges of Nanoscale Science and Engineering, as Assistant District Attorney in Queens County and Albany County, and as a legislative aide in the New York State Assembly.

New York State Workers’ Compensation Board Vice Chair Renee Delgado said, “I am honored to be appointed Vice Chair of the NYS Workers’ Compensation Board and thank Governor Hochul for the opportunity to serve our great state. I look forward to working with Chair Foster to deliver a fair and efficient system that protects the rights of injured workers and employers.”

Ms. Delgado holds a juris doctorate from the CUNY School of Law at Queens College, a master's degree in criminal justice from John Jay College in Manhattan, and a bachelor's degree from SUNY Albany.