Cracking Down on Ghost Cars

Governor Hochul today announced that the New York State Police and other state agencies, including the Department of Motor Vehicles and Thruway Authority, are partnering with local law enforcement to crack down on license plate fraud and dangerous driving behavior. The week-long Operation Plate Check enforcement detail starts on Saturday, May 2 and continues through Saturday, May 9.

“Drivers who are using fake or altered license plates to avoid tolls or law enforcement are on notice — we do not take this crime lightly and you will be held accountable,” Governor Hochul said. “This enforcement period is about safety and ensuring that those who are using our highways, bridges and tunnels are paying their fair share.”

Over the last few years, law enforcement has noted an increase in the use of fictitious license plates and fraudulent temporary paper tags by drivers who purposefully cover, obstruct and deface license plates to avoid traffic enforcement cameras, license plate readers and tolls.

During this year’s enforcement period, State Police will add extra patrols focused on identifying fraudulent license plates, and targeting aggressive drivers, and those violating the state’s Move Over Law. Troopers also will collaborate on joint license plate enforcement details with DMV and other state and local law enforcement partners.

New York State Police Superintendent Steven G. James said, “Altering, concealing or using fake or fraudulent license plates is a deliberate attempt to evade responsibilities on our roadways. These violations are not just about avoiding tolls, they can hinder law enforcement and put the public safety at risk. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her support and our state and local partners for their efforts to hold accountable those who engage in these unlawful acts.”

New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Acting Commissioner Christian Jackstadt said, “We share Governor Hochul’s priority that New York’s roadways must be safe for everyone. We know that too many people are still trying to use forged or otherwise altered plates to avoid paying tolls or to commit a crime thinking they can get away with it, and I applaud the leadership of the Governor and the efforts of our DMV staff and our law enforcement partners in this continued collaboration to build on improving public safety in New York.”

Thruway Authority Executive Director Frank G. Hoare said, “The New York State Thruway is a user-fee-supported system, with toll revenue accounting for approximately 90 percent of the resources needed to operate, maintain and improve our 570-mile superhighway. Operation Plate Check is about educating drivers and ensuring everyone who travels the Thruway pays their fair share. I want to thank Governor Hochul for her continued leadership, along with our partners at the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles and the New York State Police, for helping remind motorists of their responsibility to properly display license plates and pay the tolls that keep the Thruway safe, reliable and affordable.”

During last year’s enforcement operation State Police issued 3,308 tickets forlicense plate violations, which was a 250 percent increase compared to 945 tickets issued in 2024. Tickets issued for suspended registrations increased by 57 percent,with 83 issued in 2025 compared to 53 issued in 2024.

In addition to tickets issued, the 2025 “Operation Plate Check” resulted in the recovery of 14 stolen vehicles.

Any motorists with peeling and damaged license plates are encouraged to visit the DMV website for detailed instructions on replacement plates.