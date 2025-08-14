How The Cure’s 'Just Like Heaven' Became the Heartbeat of a Novel’s Most Emotional Scene

Scott Becker’s children’s book Have a Safe Summer! offers a surprising contrast to his steamy romance novel Virgin Clueless.

It’s rare for a track to feel both euphoric and bittersweet, yet still unmistakably youthful. That’s why ‘Just Like Heaven’ had to be in the book.” — Scott Becker

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Few love songs have stood the test of time like “Just Like Heaven” by The Cure. Lyrically, it’s poetry at its finest; musically, it’s pure magic. The interplay of soaring guitar riffs and the song’s signature piano melody creates a soundscape both joyful and timeless. And Robert Smith’s vocals — still spot-on decades later — remain achingly pure, carrying the rush of love when it’s fresh, fearless, and fun.For romance author Scott Becker, the song’s emotional range was the perfect backdrop for one of the most poignant moments in his steamy, slow-burn novel Virgin Clueless . In the story, the song mysteriously plays during a deeply personal scene involving the main character, Zoey Leary, and the loss of her parents — forever tying it to their teenage love story.“I’ve been writing poetry since the 1980s, and ‘Just Like Heaven’ by The Cure is one of the most flawlessly written love songs ever,” Becker says. “It’s rare for a track to feel both euphoric and bittersweet, yet still unmistakably youthful — capturing the spark of new love while also whispering its fragility. That’s why it had to be in the book.”While Virgin Clueless is filled with suspense, paranormal undercurrents, and off-limits attraction, it’s this musical moment that cements its emotional core. Much like the song itself, Becker’s writing invites readers to feel the love story, not just read it.Virgin Clueless is available now on Kindle Unlimited and in print. Becker also writes in other genres, including children’s literature — a contrast as unexpected as the love stories he tells.Scott Becker is a multi-genre author whose work spans from steamy contemporary romance to educational children’s books. His latest novel, Virgin Clueless, blends suspense, romance, and paranormal undercurrents into a high-heat, slow-burn story about love that refuses to follow the rules.

