Scott Becker’s ‘Have a Safe Summer!’ Returns to Amazon Kindle for Limited 99¢ eBook Deal

Due to strong response, the 99¢ eBook deal for “Have a Safe Summer!” is extended to help more families prepare for real summer dangers.

If your child or grandchild is under ten, Have a Safe Summer! belongs on their shelf. It covers drowning, stranger danger, and more—through a fun story they’ll want to reread.” — Regina S. from The Busy Book Bee

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- — Originally planned as a one-week promotion, the 99¢ Kindle edition of Have a Safe Summer! is being extended after thousands of parents, teachers, and grandparents responded with heartfelt praise for the book’s playful, life-saving message.Written by Rhode Island author Scott Becker, Have a Safe Summer! blends humor and heart to help kids absorb real safety tips—without feeling like they’re being lectured.“I’m hearing from parents across the country,” says Becker. “They’re saying their kids are asking to read the story again and again. That tells me the book is doing its job.”Set in a fourth-grade classroom on the last day of school, the story follows Ms. Bailey’s class as they come up with five smart ways to stay safe over the summer. But when Charlie starts sharing silly suggestions, the lesson turns into a fun, unexpected ride full of laughter and learning.Topics include:• Water safety & drowning prevention• Stranger danger• Helmet safety & head trauma• Sun protection, hydration, and moreOriginally published in 2010 and refreshed for today’s families, Have a Safe Summer! has become a surprise favorite during this year’s summer reading season. Many readers are now purchasing the paperback edition to keep at home, in classrooms, or as gifts for caregivers.Availability:The eBook is available now on Amazon for just 99¢ — no Kindle device required.

