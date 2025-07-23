Only 99¢: From Children’s Safety to Steamy Suspense — One Romance Author’s Bold Crossover

From teaching kids safety to writing the steamiest romance of the summer — author Scott Becker flips the script.

After scoring big with a children’s safety book, Scott Becker returns with Virgin Clueless — a bold, forbidden romance now only 99¢

The most entertaining romance novel of the year! The suspense & heat are spellbinding & delicious.” — Book Envy Reviews

PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens when the author of a wholesome summer safety book unleashes a provocative, forbidden romance ? Readers stop. They click. They devour. And starting Thursday, July 24, Virgin Clueless—the viral slow-burn hit by Scott Becker—will be available for only 99¢ as part of a limited-time Kindle Countdown Deal.Yes, that’s the cover of Have a Safe Summer! you’re seeing. And no, this isn’t a children’s book. Made you look.After stunning thousands of readers during its free Kindle launch, Virgin Clueless returns to center stage—this time with all the heat, heartbreak, and addictive twists that landed it in countless Kindle Unlimited queues around the world.The novel follows Zoey Leary, a 32-year-old hacker attorney who becomes obsessed with the one man she’s not supposed to want: Dillon Race, the ripped 18-year-old millionaire who saved her best friend—a female cop—during a violent ambush. Obsession sparks. Desire builds. Secrets explode. And one lifetime friendship begins to unravel.“I wanted to write a love story that breaks every rule,” says Becker. “The kind that makes you question your limits—and then blow past them.”Packed with pulse-pounding suspense, scandal, and a touch of the paranormal, Virgin Clueless isn’t your typical summer read. But for romance lovers who crave it bold, off-limits, and unforgettable—it just might be perfect.Availability:Virgin Clueless will be only 99¢ from July 24–26 as part of Amazon’s Kindle Countdown Deal, then increase in price throughout the week. Free with Kindle Unlimited.For readers looking to indulge in their next guilty pleasure, Virgin Clueless delivers—at a price that’s nearly criminal.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.