High Vibe Habits Reveals Five Transformative Shifts to Reclaim Energy, Rewire Mindset, and Elevate Everyday Joy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Reclaim Your Energy and Your Life with High Vibe Habits Nithya Karia’s new book reveals five simple shifts to break free from draining patterns and feel good—without adding to your to-do list.In a world where self-improvement often feels like another overwhelming obligation, Nithya Karia’s High Vibe Habits offers a refreshing and powerful alternative: you don’t need to do more—it’s time to do something different. She shows the tangible benefits that come from prioritizing what she calls energy management and finding your feel-good compass.Drawing on neuroscience, positive psychology , and her own lived experience, Karia guides readers through five simple, transformative shifts that move them from feeling like they have to overcome who they are to realizing that their power lies in embracing who they are. With relatable stories, science-backed strategies, and practical exercises, High Vibe Habits helps readers:- Reclaim their energy and vitality- Release habits that drain them emotionally and physically- Rewire their mindset for greater clarity and resilience- Build a life aligned with their deepest values- Experience joy and peace without waiting for “someday”“Too many of us think change has to be hard, exhausting, or time-consuming,” says Karia. “But when you understand your brain and body are always guiding you, transformation can feel easier—even enjoyable.”Perfect for anyone feeling stuck, burned out, or weighed down by life’s pressures, High Vibe Habits offers a clear, uplifting roadmap for creating lasting change—without adding more stress.About the AuthorNithya Karia is a author, coach, and creative entrepreneur dedicated to helping people reconnect to their natural energy and joy. Blending modern science with intuitive wisdom, she empowers individuals to live in alignment with their values and feel good from the inside out. High Vibe Habits is her debut book.AvailabilityHigh Vibe Habits is available now in paperback and eBook formats at Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Amazon and other major booksellers.

