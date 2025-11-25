Submit Release
H Goes to México Brings the Spanish Language to Life in a Whimsical 'Coming of Letter' Tale

H Goes to Mexico by R.G. Ripullo

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning indie publisher Muse Literary Publishing is proud to announce the release of H Goes to México by R.G. Ripullo, a delightful children’s book that combines language learning, cultural exploration, and the timeless magic of storytelling.

In this innovative “coming of letter” story, the letter H embarks on a journey through the Spanish language to discover where it truly belongs. Along the way, young readers learn why H is silent in words like hola and hombres, and how it finds its voice in sounds like J and CH. With a rhyming, fact-based narrative, the story introduces children to cultural and linguistic insights while delivering a hopeful message about identity, belonging, and self-discovery.

“Colorful, clever, and empowering, H Goes to México invites children and parents to see language as a bridge between cultures while encouraging kids to embrace what makes them unique,” says Ripullo.

Perfect for parents, educators, and bilingual families, H Goes to México is more than a book—it’s a joyful tool for building curiosity, inclusivity, and confidence.

About the Author
R.G. Ripullo is a children’s author passionate about celebrating language and culture through storytelling. Her dream is for H Goes to México to become a must-have book for children and parents, sparking curiosity and conversations about diversity and belonging.

Availability
H Goes to Mexico is available now in paperback, hardcover, and eBook formats at Barnes & Noble, Bookshop.org, Amazon and other major booksellers.

You just read:

