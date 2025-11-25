EY announces Tom Currier of Maverick Power as an Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 National Finalist

Tom Currier of Maverick Power at the EY Strategic Growth Forum 2025 during the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Finalist events. The EY Strategic Growth Forum 2025 display recognizing Entrepreneur Of The Year National Finalists, including Tom Currier of Maverick Power.

EY named Tom Currier, CEO of Maverick Power, a 2025 National Finalist, recognizing his leadership in fast, engineered-to-order power-distribution solutions.

We built Maverick Power to solve complex power challenges with speed, precision, and customer-driven engineering. This national recognition affirms our impact across critical infrastructure.” — Tom Currier, CEO of Maverick Power

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, November 25, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ernst & Young LLP (EY US) announced that Tom Currier, Chief Executive Officer of Maverick Power, was named an Entrepreneur Of The Year2025 National Finalist following his selection as a Southwest Award winner in June.Currier was chosen from a group of 221 Entrepreneur Of The Year regional winners representing 191 companies across the United States. For 40 years, Entrepreneur Of The Year has been the premiere competitive business award for ambitious leaders who are transforming industries, impacting communities, and creating long-term value.Maverick Power is a U.S. manufacturer of custom power-distribution equipment serving mission-critical industries. Founded on the principles of speed to market, engineering agility, and deep customization, Maverick Power delivers high-performance solutions that meet the most demanding standards for reliability, safety, and compliance across data-center, industrial, and utility environments.Currier was selected by a panel of independent judges comprised of entrepreneurs and business leaders from across the US. Candidates were evaluated on their proven record of building long-term value through entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact.“This recognition reflects the work of an extraordinary team,” said Tom Currier, CEO of Maverick Power.Entrepreneur Of The Year honors original founders, visionary CEOs, and leaders who modernize legacy models. The award recognizes ingenuity, courage, and entrepreneurial spirit across industries.The national finalists and winners were announced during a celebration held at the Strategic Growth Forum, the nation’s most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies. Learn more about the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2025 national honorees.SponsorsEntrepreneur Of The Year Awards are founded and produced by Ernst & Young LLP and include presenting sponsors PNC Bank, SAP, Cresa LLC, Marsh USA, and the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation.About Entrepreneur Of The YearFounded in 1986, Entrepreneur Of The Yearhas celebrated more than 11,000 ambitious leaders of dynamic businesses in the US and operates in nearly 80 countries and territories. The US program includes 17 regional competitions that select winners each June. Those winners advance to the national level where finalists and national award recipients are announced each November at the Strategic Growth Forum. The overall US National Award winner then competes for the World Entrepreneur Of The Yeartitle. Learn more at ey.com/us/eoy.About EYEY is building a better working world by creating new value for clients, people, society, and the planet while strengthening trust in capital markets. Enabled by data and advanced technology, EY teams help clients shape the future with confidence across assurance, consulting, tax, strategy, and transactions. With global reach in more than 150 countries and territories, EY serves as a trusted partner for organizations navigating complex challenges and opportunities. Visit ey.com for more information.

