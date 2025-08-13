New Neurodivergent Support Groups Launch on ShareWell, Offering Community-Led Spaces to Connect and Thrive

ShareWell Logo

Sessions Hosted by Top Mental Health Creators With Lived Experience Offer Support and Tools for ADHD, Autism, BPD, and More

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- With nearly one in five Americans identifying as neurodivergent —and rates among young adults rising to 38% —the need for safe, supportive communities has never been greater. In response, ShareWell , a social platform for peer support groups, is launching new sessions hosted by leading neurodivergent mental health advocates and creators. Each brings lived experience and compassionate leadership to create spaces where participants can connect, share, and grow together.Built on the belief that difference is not a deficit, these new groups invite participants into inclusive, judgment-free environments that honor diverse ways of thinking, feeling, and being. Rather than pathologizing, the sessions celebrate neurodivergence as something to embrace—not “fix.”“These are not your typical support groups,” said ShareWell's CEO, CeCe Cheng. “Each of these facilitators combine their professional backgrounds with lived experiences to lead powerful sessions rooted in vulnerability.”The new facilitators grew their platforms by telling the truth about what it’s like to live with ADHD, autism, BPD, and trauma—and now, through ShareWell, they are creating live support spaces where others can feel seen, safe, and proud to be different.Featured Sessions & Facilitators:Mindfulness for ADHDHosted by Jennifer Salzman, ADHD Advocate & Mindfulness Coach (@rebelwithoutadrink)This weekly group helps participants cultivate ADHD-friendly mindfulness tools to reduce overwhelm and build emotional resilience. Jennifer’s approach is both practical and deeply compassionate.Healing from BPD: Real Talk, Real RecoveryHosted by Kat Andrea, Mental Health Creator (@itsthekatshow)With 70K followers and 11M+ likes on TikTok, Kat brings radical honesty, humor, and hope to those navigating Borderline Personality Disorder. Her story of recovery invites others into a safe, stigma-free space for healing.Unmasking AutismHosted by Elena Carroll, Late-Diagnosed Autistic Advocate (@elenacarr0ll)A powerful group for neurodivergent adults exploring identity, delayed adolescence, and unmasking. Elena brings warmth and wisdom from her personal journey to help others reconnect with their authentic selves.Healing Emotional Wounds: Power & Self-WorthHosted by Coach Nia Renee, Trauma-Informed Relationship Coach (@howtoloveabatteredwoman)A transformative space for survivors of emotional abuse and toxic relationships. Nia blends personal experience with trauma-informed coaching to help participants rebuild confidence, set boundaries, and find clarity.Whether led by creators or certified coaches, every group on ShareWell is grounded in empathy, shared experience, and mutual growth. To explore the full list of support groups or join a session, visit www.sharewellnow.com About ShareWell:ShareWell is the first social platform transforming lives through group support. The site offers thousands of community-led support groups to bring people together over shared lived experience. ShareWell has been proven to increase connection and well-being, offering the first online solution to the global loneliness epidemic.

