Tri-level bridge in Fargo scheduled for routine inspection next week

FARGO, N.D. – The Tri-Level bridge at the junction of Interstate 29 southbound and Interstate 94 eastbound in Fargo is scheduled to narrow to a single lane Monday, Aug. 18 and Tuesday, Aug. 19 for deck sealing and routine bridge inspection. Minor traffic delays are expected.

Traffic control will be in place on the bridge between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. both days. The right lane and right shoulder will be closed, and an 18-foot width restriction will be in place. Speed limits will be reduced in the work zone.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation would like to remind motorists to pay attention, follow the signed detour and be aware of traffic congestion.

For more information about construction projects and road conditions throughout North Dakota, call 511 or visit the ND Roads map at travel.dot.nd.gov.