Tickets for WTT Champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group on sale starting 15 August

MACAU, August 12 - WTT Champions Macao 2025 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, will be held at the Macao East Asian Games Dome from 9 to 14 September. The world’s leading players will engage in a series of breath-taking matches at the event and showcase their spectacular skills to residents and tourists alike.

The organizers held a press conference today (12 August) to introduce the details and ticketing information for the event. The attending guests included Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau; Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs of Galaxy Entertainment Group; and Mr. João Ma Chi Tat, Chairman of the Macau Table Tennis General Association.

Mr. Luís Gomes, President of the Sports Bureau, remarked in his speech that a host of large WTT international tournaments held in Macao over the past few years, coupled with the ITTF Men’s and Women’s World Cup Macao in the last two years, have enjoyed great popularity and sparked a table tennis craze among Macao residents and tourists. These events also showcased the capability of Macao as a host city for international sporting events. The synergy of large-scale events has driven the development of the sports industry, sports tourism and relevant sectors.

Mr. Buddy Lam, Director of Corporate Affairs at Galaxy Entertainment Group, stated: “GEG is proud to once again serve as one of the organizers of the WTT Champions, marking our third consecutive year supporting this prestigious international tournament. Since its debut in Macau in 2020, we have been deeply involved in WTT Champions’ development and have witnessed its evolution into a globally anticipated event for table tennis enthusiasts. This year, GEG will continue to harness our strengths to amplify the synergy between sports and tourism. With the upcoming 15th National Games, we believe this exciting lineup of sporting events will foster a vibrant city-wide sports culture and further reinforce Macau’s positioning as a ‘City of Sports’.”

World-leading players to compete in Macao

WTT Champions Macao 2025 features 64 competitors in the two categories of men’s singles and women’s singles, namely 32 male and 32 female leading players in the world. They include Lin Shidong, Wang Chuqin, Sun Yingsha, and Wang Manyu from the Chinese national team; Hugo Calderano, champion of the ITTF Men’s World Cup Macao 2025; and Macao player Zhu Yuling, the women’s singles champion at the WTT United States Smash 2025.

Regarding the match schedule, the round of 32 matches will be played on 9-10 September and during the first session on 11 September; the round of 16 matches will be held during the second session of 11 September and on 12 September. The quarter finals will take place on 13 September; the semi-finals and the finals will be played on 14 September.

Tickets to go on sale from 12 a.m. on 15 August

The matches are divided into two sessions: the first and second sessions will start from 11 a.m. and from 6:30 p.m. respectively on 9-11 September, and from 12 p.m. and from 6:30 p.m. respectively on 12-13 September. The semi-finals will start at 12 p.m. and the finals at 6 p.m. on 14 September.

The first round of ticket sales will start at 12 p.m. on 15 August. Members of the public can buy the tickets via multiple online ticketing platforms, including Maoyan mobile app and mini program, UUTIX mobile app and website, Galaxy Ticketing, mCoin and mPass platform of Mpay mobile app, and MacauTicket.com website and mobile app. The tickets are priced between MOP 210 and MOP 1,300, depending on the seat section and match session. All ticket prices are in Macao Patacas or Renminbi, and same prices apply to both Macao Patacas and Hong Kong dollars. Each person can purchase a maximum of four tickets per transaction. Every spectator aged three or above needs to show their ticket for admission. Children aged three or below who do not occupy a seat can enter the venue free of charge when accompanied by a paying adult; each adult can bring along only one child with free admission. A second-round ticket sale will be offered and will be announced in due course.

Ticket discounts for sessions on specific dates

Holders of a full-time Macao Student Card, Macao residents aged 65 or above, or holders of Disability Assessment Registration Card can enjoy a 20% discount when purchasing tickets for matches S1-S7 (CAT1-4) held between 9 and 12 September through MacauTicket.com. Each person is limited to one discounted ticket per session subject to availability. In addition, to facilitate elders aged 65 or above in purchasing tickets online, care services are available at Kong Seng outlets to assist those who have difficulty buying tickets online and help them use the MacauTicket.com website and mobile application.

The event organizers recommend residents and visitors to purchase tickets through authorized channels to safeguard consumer rights. Reselling tickets at inflated prices without permission is prohibited.

For details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat public account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.