Lyons & Associates, P.C. Named to Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Somerville, NJ: Lyons & Associates, P.C. is proud to announce that it has earned a place on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States. This achievement places Lyons among an elite group of businesses that have demonstrated exceptional revenue growth, innovation, and resilience.

The Inc. 5000 list is widely regarded as a hallmark of entrepreneurial success, spotlighting companies that exemplify the grit, vision, and determination it takes to thrive in today’s competitive marketplace.

“This recognition is a testament to the relentless dedication of our attorneys and staff, the trust of our clients, and our shared commitment to making an impact in the communities we serve,” said Managing Partner Theresa A. Lyons, Esq. MSW, “We are honored to be counted among the country’s most dynamic and successful companies.”

Founded in 2010, Lyons & Associates has grown into one of New Jersey’s preeminent law firms, offering exceptional legal representation in family law, wills, trusts and estates, civil rights, medical malpractice, criminal defense, and other complex matters. The firm’s growth reflects both its expanding client base and its dedication to innovative, client-centered solutions.

As the firm celebrates this milestone, its focus remains clear: to continue setting the standard for excellence in legal service, to grow with integrity, and to make a lasting positive impact on clients and the community.

Proud to be Inc. 5000 – Growth. Excellence. Impact.

Lyons & Associates, P.C. is a full-service New Jersey law firm offering exceptional representation in family law, criminal defense, medical malpractice defense, civil rights, estate planning, and more. With offices in Somerville, Morristown, and Freehold, Lyons is committed to providing personalized legal services that achieve meaningful results for clients. For more information, visit www.lyonspc.com.

Lyons & Associates, P.C.

76 E. Main Street, 2nd Floor Somerville, NJ 08876

9085759777

nicole.bienko@lyonspc.com

https://www.lyonspc.com/

Press Contact : Nicole Bienko

Distributed by Law Firm Newswire

