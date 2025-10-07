Steinberg Law Firm Attorneys Listed Among the 2026 Best Lawyers in America®

North Charleston, South Carolina – Eight Steinberg Law Firm attorneys recently received the honor of being listed in The Best Lawyers in America®. Additionally, three Steinberg Law Firm attorneys were listed among the Ones to Watch, a list of rising stars in the legal industry.

Winners of The Best Lawyers in America® distinction include David T. Pearlman, Michael J. Jordan, Thomas M. White, Malcolm M. Crosland, Jr., Steven E. Goldberg, Benjamin W. Akery, Catherine Dunn Meehan, and Kelly M. Alfreds. The Steinberg Law Firm offered a particularly strong showing in handling workers’ compensation cases and representing injured plaintiffs in personal injury claims.

The firm’s Ones to Watch recognizes early-career attorneys with exceptional professional excellence. The Ones to Watch list includes Adam Greene, Rachel Igdal, and William Wilson Jackson. This esteemed list acknowledges lawyers with 5 to 9 years of experience, selected through a peer-reviewed process highlighting their legal talent and contributions to the profession. Greene, Igdal, and Jackson have made significant strides in workers’ compensation and personal injury claims, and their inclusion underscores their commitment to outstanding legal services and growing influence in the legal community.

The Best Lawyers in America® is published by Best Lawyers, a lawyer evaluation service. Best Lawyers uses peer review to identify attorneys at the top of their field and those who show significant promise in their professional growth. Best Lawyers collects the opinions and evaluations of attorneys in each practice area “to capture, as accurately as possible, the consensus opinion of leading lawyers” about their colleagues within the same geographic and practice areas, according to the Best Lawyers website.

The selection process follows a Purely Peer Review® methodology, ensuring that only the most respected and accomplished lawyers are acknowledged by their peers. This honor not only reflects the attorneys’ individual achievements but also reinforces the firm’s commitment to excellence in legal representation.

The Steinberg Law Firm has assisted victims of negligence in South Carolina since 1927, including personal injury, workers’ compensation, and car accidents. For more information, please contact the firm at 843-720-2800 or visit our website at https://www.steinberglawfirm.com/.

