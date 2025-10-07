Massachusetts School of Law Invites Prospective Students to Explore Its Andover Campus with October Open House

Andover, Massachusetts – The Massachusetts School of Law (MSLAW) extends an invitation to prospective students to experience its Andover campus firsthand through a series of open house events. These gatherings, scheduled for October 2025, provide an opportunity for interested individuals to engage with faculty, current students, and fellow prospective students, all within the institution’s community.

Interested parties can attend the open house on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, at 6:30 p.m. at 500 Federal Street, Andover. The open house serves as a starting point for those considering a legal education and is intended to provide insights into the school’s approach and values.

MSLAW, known for its practical and affordable legal education, prides itself on its commitment to preparing students for meaningful careers across various leadership roles. The institution offers rolling admissions, does not require the LSAT, and maintains the lowest tuition fees for a law school on the East Coast.

The school’s mission is to deliver an academically rigorous yet accessible legal education that emphasizes ethical practice, advocacy, leadership, and professional skills. MSLAW aims to empower students from diverse backgrounds, equipping them to contribute effectively as advocates, lawyers, and leaders in their respective communities.

MSLAW collaborates with a wide range of scholars, judges, and practitioners, providing students with valuable insights and practical knowledge. This inclusive approach ensures that MSLAW is a place where everyone, irrespective of their background, can pursue a meaningful legal education and career.

Prospective students are encouraged to visit the campus during these open house events to gain a deeper understanding of the educational opportunities available. These sessions are designed to help attendees explore their potential future at MSLAW and consider how the school can play a role in shaping their legal careers.

The Massachusetts School of Law is committed to inclusivity, ensuring that every individual, regardless of background, feels welcome and supported in their academic and professional pursuits. This commitment underscores the institution’s dedication to diversity and equality within its educational environment.

