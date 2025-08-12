ANDRA ANNETTE SELECTED AS TOP AUTHOR & HOLISTIC PRACTITIONER OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Andra Annette will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Andra Annette was recently selected as Top Author and Holistic Practitioner of the Year 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith a powerful personal journey and an unwavering commitment to holistic wellness, Andra Annette has emerged as a leading expert in digestive health, thyroid care, and sustainable weight loss. After personally battling rheumatoid arthritis, leaky gut, PCOS, Hashimoto's, and Graves' disease, often fluctuating between the two thyroid disorders, Andra dedicated herself to studying digestive health in depth. Through her research and disciplined practice, she successfully reversed her autoimmune conditions and lost over 160 pounds, transforming her own life and inspiring others to do the same.Andra is the visionary behind several impactful wellness initiatives, including Pounds-to-Go, Pounds-to-Go-Kids, and Chronicles of Courage. A true thought leader in her field, Andra is an international bestselling author of over 30 books, including more than 20 children's books and numerous titles on women's empowerment, nutrition, and health. She is recognized for providing powerful insights that enable women to balance their hormones, heal their gut, lose weight, and take control of their wellness journeys.Before embarking on her professional path, Andra earned her Associate's Degree in Nursing from Rockland Community College, followed by a Bachelor of Science in Nursing from Chamberlain University. She later completed a master's study in nutrition, which enabled her to become a Board-Certified Holistic Practitioner through the American Association of Drugless Practitioners (AADP).Throughout her illustrious career, Andra Annette has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. This year, she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas this December for her selection as Top Author and Holistic Practitioner of the Year 2025.Additionally, her achievements include recognition as a Top Nurse in the Bronx annually since 2016, a Worldwide Leader in Healthcare (2017), and recipient of the Outstanding Female Wellness Expert of the Year 2024 from Every Woman TV Global.The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Andra for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. Andra is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."Looking back, Andra attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, with compassion, knowledge, and lived experience, Andra Annette will continue changing lives, one client, reader, and community at a time.For more information, please visit: pounds-to-go.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself on being a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best, creating a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals together in one place.For more information on IAOTP, please visit: www.iaotp.com

