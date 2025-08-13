Banyan Castle Rock Celebrates One Year of Providing Life-Changing Addiction and Mental Health Treatment in Colorado

Banyan Castle Rock Facility

Banyan Castle Rock marks 1 year of providing medical detox, substance use residential care, and mental health treatment in Colorado.

CASTLE ROCK, CO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Banyan Treatment Centers is proud to announce the one-year anniversary of its Castle Rock residential facility, which has been serving individuals and families across Colorado with compassionate, evidence-based addiction and mental health care since its opening in 2024.Last week, the Banyan Castle Rock team had the privilege of marking this milestone with staff, Castle Rock community members, and leaders in the behavioral health space. The anniversary celebration was not only a chance to reflect on a year of service but also an opportunity to strengthen connections with the local community and reaffirm the facility’s commitment to supporting long-term recovery and mental wellness.Since opening its doors, Banyan Castle Rock has provided medical detox, substance use residential treatment, and mental health treatment in a safe, supportive environment for clients seeking recovery from substance use disorders, mental health challenges, and co-occurring conditions. The facility offers residential treatment in a home-like setting where clients can focus entirely on their healing journey without outside distractions.Treatment at Banyan Castle Rock is tailored to each individual’s unique needs, incorporating evidence-based therapies, holistic approaches, care coordination, and comprehensive aftercare planning to help clients build a strong foundation for lasting recovery. Banyan’s addiction and mental health programs in Colorado include:- Medically supervised care with 24/7 support- Individual and group therapy sessions- Specialized programming for co-occurring disorders - Holistic services such as yoga, meditation, and art therapy- Relapse prevention planning and alumni support Virtual Telehealth IOP program throughout the state of Colorado“This anniversary is more than just a date, it’s a celebration of the lives that have been changed over the past year. Every person who walks through our doors has their own story and their own challenges. Our job is to meet them where they are, give them the tools they need to heal, and support them every step of the way.”In just one year, Banyan Castle Rock has become a trusted partner in the local behavioral health network. The facility has collaborated with healthcare providers, advocacy organizations, and community leaders to expand access to treatment and raise awareness about the realities of addiction and mental illness.The anniversary event brought together these partners to celebrate shared successes and discuss future opportunities for collaboration. Guests shared stories of resilience, highlighted the importance of accessible treatment, and recognized the dedicated professionals who make recovery possible every day.As it enters its second year, Banyan Castle Rock remains committed to its mission of providing high-quality, individualized care to those in need. The team plans to continue expanding community outreach efforts, enhancing treatment programs, and supporting clients well beyond their time in residential care.About Banyan Treatment CentersBanyan Treatment Centers is a nationally recognized leader in behavioral health care, offering a full continuum of services across the United States. From detox and residential treatment to outpatient and mental health programs, Banyan provides personalized, evidence-based care in a supportive environment designed for long-term recovery. We proudly accept most major insurance plans, making high-quality treatment more accessible for those seeking help.For more information about Banyan Castle Rock or to speak with a treatment specialist, call (888) 230-3122 or visit https://www.banyantreatmentcenter.com/

