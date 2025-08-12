Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of First Horizon Bank
August 12, 2025
Federal Reserve Board issues enforcement action with former employee of First Horizon Bank
For release at 11:00 a.m. EDT
The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced the execution of the enforcement action listed below:
Consent prohibition order against Khalila Cooper
Former employee of First Horizon Bank, Memphis, Tennessee
Embezzlement of bank funds
Additional enforcement actions can be searched for here.
For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.
