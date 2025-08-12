Submit Release
2025 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Final Vehicle Counts

Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025

Jeff Brosz, Transportation Specialist, 605-773-5439

STURGIS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) provides daily traffic counts at nine locations for vehicles entering Sturgis for the 85th Annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally which ran from Aug. 1-10, 2025. 

Friday, Aug. 1, 2025:  56,000 vehicles entered 
•    Up 8.2% from the previous five-year average 

Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025:  62,500 vehicles entered
•    Up 12.5% from the previous five-year average

Sunday, Aug. 3, 2025:  60,495 vehicles entered
•    Up 2.4% from the previous five-year average

Monday, Aug. 4, 2025:  68,906 vehicles entered
•    Up 19% from the previous five-year average

Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025:  63,863 vehicles entered
•    Up 13.1% from the previous five-year average

Wednesday, Aug. 6, 2025:  59,414 vehicles entered
•    Up 9.7% from the previous five-year average

Thursday, Aug. 7, 2025:  54,697 vehicles entered
•    Up 11.1% from the previous five-year average

Friday, Aug. 8, 2025:  50,672  vehicles entered
•    Up  13.3% from the previous five-year average

Saturday, Aug. 9, 2025:  38,158 vehicles entered
•    Up 13.6 % from the previous five-year average

Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025:  22,754 vehicles entered
•    Up 10.9% from the previous five-year average

2025 Total to Date:  (10-day Total Vehicles)   537,459  (Up  11.3%)                    
Previous Five-Year Average (2020-2024) 10-day total to date:  482,987 Vehicles
 
Once compiled, a full report (including traffic counts across the greater Black Hills area) will be available on the SDDOT website at https://dot.sd.gov/transportation/highways/traffic-data/ during the week of Aug. 18, 2025.

To find additional information related to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally such as reduced speed limit areas, temporary traffic signal locations, frequently asked questions, and more, please visit: https://dot.sd.gov/travelers/travelers/sturgis-rally-travel-information-faq.

About SDDOT:
The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to provide a safe and efficient public transportation system.
 
For the latest on road and weather conditions, road closures, construction work zones, commercial vehicle restrictions, and traffic incidents, please visit https://sd511.org or dial 511.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

