Basswood Counsel Partner Brings Legal Expertise to DC Youth Orchestra Program

Jephte Lanthia advises on corporate and securities, fintech, and compliance, assisting fund managers with investments, securities offerings, broker-dealer regulation and industry compliance matters.

Some of the better traits I have developed— tenacity, teamwork, creativity, confidence, and individuality—have been cultivated throughout my career as a musician. ” — Jephte Lanthia

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, June 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Basswood Counsel Partner and Co-Founder, Jephte Lanthia has been appointed to the board of directors of DC Youth Orchestra Program (DCYOP), a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing music education to children in the DMV area, regardless of socioeconomic and cultural backgrounds.Unlike the complexity of its repertoire, DC Youth Orchestra’s mission is simple: to empower young people to transform their lives through music and community. Since its modest beginning in 1960, with just 60 students, the program has grown tremendously, fostering the musical development of more than 50,000 youth.Often dubbed as the “Nation’s Youth Orchestra,” DCYOP has been an integral part of the Washington, D.C. community since its founding. The first youth orchestra to perform at the Kennedy Center, DCYOP has toured 24 countries, played for US presidents and diplomats, and worked with esteemed musicians such as Aaron Copland, Lorin Maazel, Mstislav Rostropovich, Marvin Hamlisch, Gustavo Dudamel, Yo-Yo Ma, and Kevin Deas.Jephte’s involvement with DCYOP stems from his own childhood experiences with music. “I always tell people that music has been good to me. Some of the better traits I have developed— tenacity, teamwork, creativity, confidence, and individuality—have been cultivated throughout my career as a musician. I am a better lawyer and colleague (I think) because of my background as a musician. I am a better person overall because of my background as a musician,” said Jephte.Jephte, a former music teacher-turned-lawyer, focuses on corporate law and securities, and brings more than a decade of legal experience to the organization. As a board member, he will serve on the governance and development committees. “Growing up in an immigrant/ working-class family, the exposure to music opened my eyes to possibilities and opportunities that probably would not have been afforded to me otherwise,” said Jephte. Numerous studies have cited the benefits of music in children, including cognitive, academic, social, and emotional development that serve them beyond music. “My son, who plays double bass in one of the orchestras, will likely have the opportunity to be exposed to those opportunities. Joining the DCYOP board, especially as the organization celebrates its 65th anniversary, allows me to have the opportunity to ensure that other children have access to these same transformative experiences, regardless of their families’ financial status.”For more information about DCYOP programs and to support its 65th Anniversary Gala, visit https://www.dcyop.org/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.