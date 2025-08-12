'Sometimes The Only Way Out is Through the Dark' - THE WOMB - Mystery Thriller Now Available to Streaming

THE WOMB-Poster THE WOMB-Still_SamiSeesIt THE WOMB-Still_Bomb Builders THE WOMB-Still_Father.Daughter THE WOMB-Still_SamiTunnel

They came into her world. Not all of them will get out.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Womb, a gripping new mystery/thriller from Random Media and Indelible Quarks, premieres on major digital platforms August 12, 2025. Written and directed by Frank Cappello, the acclaimed screenwriter of Constantine and the creator of films like He Was a Quiet Man and Steele Wool, the film follows a deaf woman’s struggle to survive as her battle with a malevolent force spirals into a chilling psychological descent. What begins as a fight for safety becomes a haunting exploration of trauma, isolation, and the fragile boundary between perception and reality.Set in a decimated suburb overshadowed by high tension power lines, the story centers on Sami, a deaf woman who senses the entity’s presence through a faint hum detected by her cochlear implant. As the military prepares to erase the entire area, Sami must determine whether the true threat is outside—or buried deep within her fractured psyche.The film’s intensity is grounded in psychological realism, heightened by the performance of lead actress and producer Cami Varela, whose real life experience with hearing loss adds emotional depth and authenticity to the role. As the tension builds, supernatural fear gives way to a more intimate horror: the possibility that the monster may be a manifestation of trauma itself. When two strangers arrive claiming to destroy the entity with a bomb “fueled by Hell,” Sami is thrust into a climactic confrontation—and a devastating truth that reshapes everything she thought was real.Winner of Grand Prize – Best Feature at the 2024 Golden State Film Festival, The Womb combines psychological horror with emotional depth, resonating with audiences seeking stories that reflect the complexity of grief, mental health, and the will to survive.Frank Cappello, Writer/Director (Constantine, He Was a Quiet Man, Steele Wool):“This is not a virus movie. The threat is already inside.”OFFICIAL TRAILER▶️ YouTube: https://youtu.be/GUom5vV6-0I?si=gdTaEJNUIVYdK8hj ▶️ Vimeo (Downloadable): https://vimeo.com/1071461781 LOGLINETrapped in a decimated suburb, deaf Sami must confront a malevolent entity and her darkest memories to survive.SYNOPSISSami, a deaf woman, survives alone in a suburban wasteland stalked by a terrifying presence beneath high tension power lines. Her only warning of its approach is a faint hum detected by her cochlear implant. Clinging to the hope that her missing family will return, she refuses to leave her fortified home—even as the military prepares to destroy the entire area.When two mysterious intruders arrive claiming they can destroy the creature using a bomb “fueled by Hell,” Sami’s world begins to unravel. Childhood trauma resurfaces, memories shift, and her grip on reality weakens. As the lines between the supernatural and the psychological blur, Sami must summon the strength to confront the truth—and fight for her survival.The Womb explores the mind’s defense mechanisms, the devastation of unprocessed grief, and the courage it takes to reclaim one’s sanity. With its raw emotion and psychological depth, the film offers a powerful allegory of healing and human resilience.Directed and Written by: Frank Cappello (Constantine, He Was a Quiet Man, Steele Wool)Produced by: Frank Cappello and Cami VarelaRuntime: 100 minutesLanguage: EnglishGenre: Mystery, Psychological ThrillerAvailability: Video on Demand (VOD) on major platforms including Amazon Prime Video, Vimeo on Demand, Google Play, and more. Pricing varies by format and platform. Official debut date on streaming platforms: August 12, 2025.FOLLOW THE FILMFacebook: The Womb MovieIMDb: IMDb PageOfficial Website / DPK: https://www.thewombmy.com Press Kit (Photos, Key Art & More): https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/93lig8rut0o591lona6bc/ADkD5xOFUGJLy9bVOyYklfY?rlkey=8bl9p7icue44575doek5k0mol&st=ukgdsbbv&dl=0 ABOUT RANDOM MEDIARandom Media is a content company that acquires and distributes films globally through movie theaters, digital platforms, cable and satellite networks, and retail outlets. Known for championing bold, original storytelling, the company’s growing library includes Hoaxed, Frank vs. God, House by the Lake, and Iron Brothers.Website: https://randommedia.com Twitter/X: https://x.com/RandomMediaLA Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/random.media.films Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RandommediaEntertainment PRESS CONTACTS/For media inquiries or screener access:Rick Rhoades / Jennifer LangRickRhoades@HighRoadsPR.comJennifer@HighRoadsPR.comHigh Road Media & Branding for Random Media

THE WOMB - Official Trailer

