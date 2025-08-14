DonutNV Seminole Franchisee Eric Koroknay Sweetens Community Ties Through Fundraising and Disaster Relief Efforts

DonutNV Franchisee Eric Koroknay presents dontation check to local school The Koroknay Family in front of their DonutNV trailer

It’s not just about making donuts — it’s about making connections.” — Eric Koroknay

SEMIOLE, FL, UNITED STATES, August 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- DonutNV, the mobile mini donut and fresh-squeezed lemonade franchise known for bringing joy to events across the nation, celebrates the impactful work of franchisee Eric Koroknay in Seminole, Florida. With a strong focus on community involvement and fundraising, Koroknay has transformed his DonutNV trailer into a beacon of support for local schools, churches, and non-profits, while also stepping up during times of crisis including last year's hurricane Helene relief throughout Pinellas County.Koroknay, a lifelong Florida resident with a diverse background in fire protection and education, chose DonutNV for its ability to spread happiness. "I wanted something that was fun and would bring a smile to someone’s face!" he shared. After a decade in fire protection—building and maintaining suppression systems and inspecting fire extinguishers—and years teaching middle and high school students, Koroknay describes DonutNV as "by far the Sweetest job I have ever had."At the heart of Koroknay's operation is a deep commitment to giving back. Fundraising is a core pillar of his business, with DonutNV Seminole donating a percentage of sales to local causes. Last year alone, this effort resulted in over $6,000 donated to schools, and when including contributions to churches, youth programs, and other non-profits, the total reached around $9,000. Looking ahead, Koroknay has set an ambitious goal of $14,000 in donations for the 2025-2026 school year. "Fundraising is huge for me," Koroknay explained. "We give back 15% of sales. Following the devastation of hurricane Helene, we knew we couldn’t rebuild houses or restore power, but we could cook up a mean batch of mini donuts to bring some smiles to our local community during a difficult time."Koroknay's disaster relief participation last year exemplified his community-first approach. Drawing inspiration from 1 Corinthians 12, he noted, "the body of Christ has many parts, and each one is important. Some people are the hands; some are the feet. And us? Well, we might just be the thumb. And if we’re the thumb, you better believe we’re going to be the best donut-making thumb we can be—serving up sweetness and smiles when our community needs it most." By providing fresh mini donuts during hurricane cleanup, Koroknay not only boosted morale but also strengthened his business ties, fostering lasting relationships that have driven repeat bookings and word-of-mouth growth.As a franchisee, Koroknay credits the DonutNV system's "plug n play" model and strong corporate support for his rapid success. He emphasized how the franchise structure allowed him to hit the ground running compared to starting independently. He believes the ideal franchisee thrives on "hard work, a good attitude and not being afraid to talk to people. If you’re involved in your community and you like building relationships, you’ll do great. It’s not just about making donuts — it’s about making connections."A typical day for Koroknay varies from early mornings at school events to late nights at community gatherings. He loads his trailer, sets up on-site, serves customers, and handles behind-the-scenes tasks like booking events, managing social media, and ordering supplies. His family shares in the pride: "They’re proud — and they love having donuts and lemonade around. My kids think it’s pretty cool that Dad’s job is making people happy."Looking to the future, Koroknay aims to become the "go-to" resource for school fundraising and community support in Seminole and surrounding areas. For aspiring business owners, he advises: "Be ready to work hard, because you don’t know what you don’t know… but also be ready for the rewards. Surround yourself with people who want to see you succeed, weed out negativity, and don’t be afraid to jump in — you’ll learn so much as you go!"DonutNV Seminole continues to exemplify how franchising can blend entrepreneurship with meaningful community impact, one mini donut at a time. To partner with DonutNV on your upcoming event, visit www.DonutNV.com and click Book a Truck!

