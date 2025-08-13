Thompson Safety Acquires A1 Shiner, Expanding Fire Protection Services Across Texas

A1 Shiner has built a trusted name in fire protection over the last 30 years across the state of Texas” — Tommy Thompson, Founder & CEO of Thompson Safety

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thompson Safety™, a leading provider of fire protection , first aid, and safety services, is proud to announce the acquisition of A1 Shiner, a Texas-based fire protection company with a formidable reputation for excellence and reliability. This strategic acquisition expands Thompson Safety’s fire protection footprint across some of its largest and most established markets including Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio.“A1 Shiner has built a trusted name in fire protection over the last 30 years across the state of Texas,” said Tommy Thompson, Founder & CEO of Thompson Safety. “Their expert technicians and strong customer relationships align with our mission of delivering best-in-class fire protection solutions. We are thrilled to welcome the A1 Shiner team to Thompson Safety and to offer even more comprehensive services to our customers.”With this acquisition, Thompson Safety adds several new fire services including suppression and alarm to its growing service portfolio in Texas. The move also enhances cross-sell opportunities, enabling Thompson Safety’s current first aid and safety customers to now access robust fire protection solutions, while A1 Shiner customers will benefit from an innovative solution to first aid and safety, creating a true one-stop shop for workplace safety.Ross Spann, former owner of A1 Shiner, shared his enthusiasm for the partnership, “Partnering with Thompson Safety was a perfect choice for A1 Shiner. We are excited about their advanced back-office support and technological capabilities, which will help us to better serve our customers. The company's growth trajectory and the future opportunities with the company were major factors for joining the team as well.”This acquisition reinforces Thompson Safety’s commitment to building the most responsive, comprehensive, and reliable safety services platform in the industry serving businesses of all sizes with scalable, integrated solutions.About Thompson SafetyThompson Safety, headquartered in Houston, TX and located in 23 markets across the United States, provides a comprehensive suite of on-site first aid and fire protection services to support safety managers, facility managers and EHS professionals. Known for its commitment to customer satisfaction and innovative solutions, Thompson Safety helps businesses streamline their fire and safety programs while maintaining compliance with industry standards and local regulations. To learn more, visit: www.thompson-safety.com Interested in becoming a part of the Thompson Safety team? Visit www.thompson-safety.com/company/careers

