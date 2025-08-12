The Grow Renaissance Podcast Reaches 40 Episodes: A Milestone in Regenerative Agriculture and Blockchain Education

The episode title page and description for Episode 40 of the Grow Renaissance Podcast

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Grow Renaissance is proud to announce the release of its 40th episode of The Grow Renaissance Podcast, a remarkable achievement in the world of podcasting. Since its launch, the podcast has become a key source of information and viewed as a top regenerative agriculture podcast.

Reaching 40 episodes places Grow in an exclusive group, with statistics showing that 90% of podcasts don’t make it past the third episode, and 90% of those remaining stop after just 20 episodes (Source: Riverside.fm). This milestone highlights Grow’s dedication to education and sustainability with their focus on regenerative agriculture, blockchain technology, and food system innovation.

With 40 episodes, Grow has become a leading voice in the regenerative agriculture movement, covering critical topics like blockchain, soil health, carbon markets, and decentralized food systems. The podcast has also hosted a diverse range of guests, including farmers, blockchain innovators, sustainability experts, policymakers, and professional athletes, who share insights on topics like food transparency, blockchain, regenerative farming, and carbon credit markets.

A Platform for Regenerative Agriculture

Each episode serves as a valuable resource for those interested in the future of agriculture, sustainability, and technology. Notable themes discussed on the podcast include:

How blockchain is transforming agriculture and empowering farmers by decentralizing control and creating transparent supply chains.

Regenerative practices and the role of technology in restoring ecosystems, improving soil health, and supporting local communities.

The impact of carbon credits and how blockchain can bring transparency to the carbon credit market, encouraging businesses and individuals to take meaningful climate action.

The podcast has become a space for in-depth conversations with experts like Oregon State Senator Todd Nash, NFL player Pharaoh Brown, and many others who are driving the conversation around transparency, food sovereignty, and environmental stewardship.

(Check out the podcast episode guide here)

A Quote from Will Taylor, Co-Founder of Grow:

“We’re incredibly proud of reaching this milestone. Getting to 40 episodes is no small feat, especially when so many podcasts don’t make it past 20,” says Will Taylor, Co-Founder of Grow. “This achievement reflects the dedication of our team and the brilliant minds we've had the privilege of speaking with. Our podcast has attracted some of the brightest voices in regenerative agriculture and blockchain, and we’re excited to continue building this platform to educate, inspire action, and drive the shift toward a more sustainable and decentralized food system.”

Join the Movement

With each episode, The Grow Renaissance Podcast continues to inspire and inform, encouraging listeners to engage with the movement and take action. The podcast is available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Podcasts, and YouTube. As Grow looks to the future, listeners can expect even more exciting topics, interviews with industry leaders, and updates on how the company is using blockchain to empower local farmers and contribute to a more sustainable, decentralized food system.

About Grow

Grow is a company dedicated to revolutionizing the agricultural industry through blockchain technology. The mission is to decentralize the food supply chain, empower farmers, and create a more transparent, sustainable, and equitable food system. Grow combines cutting-edge technology with regenerative practices to support local economies and ensure that everyone can trust the source of their food.

For more information on Grow, visit www.growunited.com.

The Grow Renaissance Manifesto

Legal Disclaimer:

