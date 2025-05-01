Grow United Announces Appointment of New VP of Growth, Regenerative Agriculture

Neil Smith, VP of Grow, Regenerative Agriculture

Pioneering AgTech Company Strengthens Commitment to Growth with Another Key Executive Hire

I believe the decentralised economy will flip the script on agriculture and the food supply chain. My mission is simple: make farming a little easier and a lot more rewarding: naturally regenerative.” — Neil Smith, VP of Growth

LEHI, UT, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grow United LLC, a leading innovator in agricultural technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of Neil Smith as the new Vice President of Growth, Regenerative Agriculture.

As a forward-thinking ag-tech company, Grow United LLC integrates blockchain technology to drive transparency, efficiency, and sustainability across agricultural supply chains. With a growing focus on environmental stewardship and climate-conscious practices, the addition of Smith underscores the company’s continued dedication to sustainable farming practices that will benefit both farmers and the planet.

Will Taylor, CEO of Grow United noted, “Neil brings an impressive background to the team as both a farmer himself but also as a tech and data-driven consultant and innovator helping other farmers, landowners and communities by leading a shift from outdated methods to sustainable regenerative systems.”

Smith’s appointment comes just ahead of Grow United’s Legacy in Bloom event, set to take place in New York City this spring. The gathering will bring together innovators, farmers, technologists, and regenerative leaders to explore the future of decentralized agriculture, spotlighting solutions that prioritize land stewardship, community resilience, and tech-powered transparency. For more details, visit legacy.growunited.com.

About joining Grow’s team, Neil added “I firmly believe the decentralised economy will flip the script on agriculture and the food supply chain. Whether it’s assembling expert teams or tackling the tough realities of land management, my mission is simple: make farming a little bit easier and a lot more rewarding: naturally regenerative.”

Taylor added, "at Grow United, we know that true impact comes from collaboration. Our ability to drive sustainability in agriculture is made possible by the incredible community we’ve built—new hires who bring fresh innovation, partners who share our vision, farmers who apply these solutions in the field, and community members who support and believe in our mission. Together, we’re not just advancing agriculture; we’re doing so through blockchain-based products and services that create a more transparent, efficient, and sustainable future."

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.