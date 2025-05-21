Washington State Farm-to-Table Restaurant Now Accepting Crypto

The Ranch by Royal Family Farming in Vantage, Washington - a Farm to Table Restaurant that accepts Cryptocurrency The Ranch restaurant in Washington State now accepts GROW tokens cryptocurrency for farm-to-table meals, supporting decentralized food systems and blockchain transparency. Accepting Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and GROW tokens.

A restaurant in Central Washington now accepts crypto as a form of payment for its locally sourced meals.

Accepting GROW tokens at The Ranch, is a big step toward connecting consumers directly with their food and supporting the Grow Renaissance for a more sustainable, decentralized food system.” — Austin Allred

VANTAGE, WA, UNITED STATES, May 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ranch, a restaurant in Central Washington now accepts crypto as a form of payment for its locally sourced meals. Just in time for Bitcoin Pizza Day, this move marks a significant step in proving cryptocurrency’s real-world applications.

“This is an exciting moment for cryptocurrency and blockchain technology,” says Will Taylor, Co-Founder of Grow United. “For years, people have talked about crypto’s potential, and today we are seeing its actual worth in everyday life. We are proud to see this use of blockchain technology become a reality.”

The first real-world purchase made with cryptocurrency was May 22, 2010 when a man used Bitcoin to pay for two pizzas, which has since become known as Bitcoin Pizza Day. Now, The Ranch is taking that to the next level with the GROW Token. Customers can now use GROW tokens to pay for their meals at The Ranch, which includes tasty farm-to-table options like burgers, grilled cheese, tallow fries, and creamy shakes.

“By accepting GROW tokens at The Ranch, we’re taking a big step toward connecting consumers directly with their food and supporting the Grow Renaissance for a more sustainable, decentralized food system.” Says Austin Allred, a multi-generational farmer at Royal Family Farms and owner of The Ranch.

Located along the scenic Columbia River, The Ranch is a family-owned restaurant that offers locally sourced, quality comfort foods.

By using Grow tokens, customers are helping support Grow United’s mission to decentralize the food industry. Grow United is committed to transforming the farming industry by decentralizing the supply chain, enabling consumers to trace their food from farm to table. The use of blockchain technology within Grow United ensures that every transaction is transparent and verifiable, creating trust and accountability in food systems. With GROW tokens, both farmers and consumers can benefit from a more fair and transparent agricultural economy.

About Grow United:

Grow United is a technology company that is revolutionizing the farming industry by decentralizing it through blockchain technology. By providing traceability, transparency, and sustainability, Grow United empowers local farmers, strengthens food sovereignty, and supports a more resilient food system.

For more information on Grow United and Grow Blockchain, visit www.growunited.com and Grow Blockchain Governance.

About The Ranch by Royal Family Farming:

The Ranch by Royal Family Farming is a family-owned restaurant in Vantage, Washington, offering locally sourced, high-quality comfort food. With a menu full of burgers, grilled cheese, tallow fries, and shakes, The Ranch emphasizes sustainability and community by sourcing ingredients from local farms, including those owned and operated by Royal Family Farming, which is a multi-generational regenerative agriculture farm in Royal City, Washington.

For more information, visit their website.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.