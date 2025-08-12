The Union Bank expands support for nonprofits

Supporting Ohio nonprofits advancing housing, education, and basic needs

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In an ongoing effort to strengthen communities across Ohio, The Union Bank Company has donated more than $11,500 in Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) giveback to local nonprofits during the second quarter of 2025. These contributions support organizations focused on housing, education, and providing essential services to families and individuals in need.So far in 2025, The Union Bank Company has donated $99,000 to support 91 local organizations, reinforcing its deep commitment to community development through both financial contributions and employee volunteerism.The Union Bank Company remains dedicated to supporting nonprofits that serve Ohio families and individuals facing challenges. This quarter’s donations benefit a range of organizations making a crucial impact across Ohio:• Families Flourish• People In Need, Inc of Delaware County Ohio• Habitat for Humanity of Findlay• Lima’s Samaritan House• Marion MattersBy supporting these nonprofits, The Union Bank Company helps address critical needs and promote stronger communities across Ohio. The bank is proud to contribute to their ongoing success and impact.“The nonprofits we support play a vital role in strengthening the communities we serve,” said Dian Frank, marketing director at The Union Bank Company. “We are proud to partner with these organizations and remain committed to making meaningful differences across Ohio.”Supporting these organizations is part of The Union Bank Company’s ongoing dedication to making a lasting difference in the Ohio communities we serve.***ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANYSince 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has 14 full-service branch locations across Northwest and Central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Paulding and Pemberville. We have Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) located at all of our branch locations with additional ITM only locations in Lima, Marion, Paulding and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com ###

