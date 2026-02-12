Rooted in Community: The Union Bank Company Celebrates Giving Hearts Day

Surprise donations to 14 nonprofits reflect the heart behind community banking

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, February 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In celebration of Giving Hearts Day on February 12, The Union Bank Company is proud to announce donations to 14 nonprofit organizations across the communities it serves. Each of the bank’s 14 branches selected a nonprofit that holds special meaning to its employees, reinforcing the bank’s longstanding commitment to local impact and community support.The selected organizations, who will learn of the surprise donations today, represent causes that are truly near and dear to the hearts of The Union Bank Co. team members. From supporting families in need to advancing education, healthcare, and community development, the chosen nonprofits reflect the diverse passions and personal connections of employees throughout the organization.“Giving Hearts Day is a wonderful reminder of why community banking matters,” said Dian Franks, Marketing Director of The Union Bank Co. “Our employees live and work in these communities, and they care deeply about the people and organizations making a difference every day. This initiative allows each branch to directly support a cause that resonates with their team.”The following organizations have been selected by The Union Bank Company’s branch locations:• Lima East – Family Promises of Lima• Pemberville – Wood County Committee on Aging• Columbus Grove – The Lord’s Pantry• Marion – Buckeye Ridge Habitat for Humanity• Lewis Center – Andrews House• Kalida – Putnam County Habitat for Humanity• Findlay – Findlay Hope House• Delphos – St. Vincent De Paul Society• Gibsonburg– Sandusky County Habitat for Humanity• Leipsic – Leipsic Food Pantry• Ottawa – Knap Sack Initiative• Bowling Green – Bowling Green Community Foundation• Paulding– Caring & Sharing Food Pantry• Lima West – West Ohio Food BankBy empowering each branch to choose its own nonprofit partner, The Union Bank Company ensures that its charitable giving remains personal, meaningful, and locally driven.As a community bank, The Union Bank Co. reinvests local deposits back into the communities it serves through small business, agricultural, and home loans; supporting local growth and job creation. Giving Hearts Day, along with ongoing volunteerism, financial education, sponsorships, and charitable giving, reflects the bank’s continued commitment to strengthening its communities.For more information about The Union Bank Company and its community involvement, visit https://www.theubank.com/. ***ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANYSince 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has 14 full-service branch locations across Northwest and Central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Paulding, and Pemberville. We have Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) located at all of our branch location,s with additional ITM only locations in Lima, Marion, Paulding, and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com

