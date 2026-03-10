Professional Bowlers Association Returns to Columbus for the 2026 PBA Ohio Classic

Top professional bowlers from around the world compete in a week-long event

Bringing the PBA Tour back to the Columbus Square Bowling Palace as part of our first season on The CW feels like a true homecoming” — PBA Commissioner Tom Clark

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) will return to Columbus for the first time in six years as Columbus Square Bowling Palace hosts the 2026 Pilgrim’s PBA Ohio Classic , bringing many of the world’s top professional bowlers to Central Ohio for a week of competition. The 64-lane bowling center in Columbus, Ohio, will host the PBA Ohio Classic slated for March 30–April 5, 2026. The championship round will be televised live at 4 p.m. ET on April 5. This is the seventh stop on the 2026 PBA Tour, and the Palace’s seventh national tour appearance and its first since 1990.The tournament will take place throughout the week at Columbus Square Bowling Palace, with qualifying and match play rounds leading up to two major events over the weekend. On Saturday from 2-4 PM, fans will see the highly anticipated USA vs. The World competition , followed by the tournament championship finals on Sunday. Weekend tickets are available through the PBA, while weekday admission can be purchased in person from now through the tournament at Columbus Square Bowling Palace.The return of the PBA to Columbus highlights the city’s longstanding reputation within the bowling community and the role Columbus Square Bowling Palace plays as a destination for both professional and competitive bowlers.“It’s hard to overstate how exciting it is to welcome the PBA Tour back to the Bowling Palace.” said Julie Wells, General Manager of Columbus Square Bowling Palace. “Our team is thrilled for the opportunity to host the world’s top bowlers right here under our roof.”The Ohio Classic is expected to attract both local spectators and bowling fans traveling from outside the region to watch the competition unfold throughout the week.“Bringing the PBA Tour back to the Columbus Square Bowling Palace as part of our first season on The CW feels like a true homecoming,” said PBA Commissioner Tom Clark. “The passion of the fans and the history made on these lanes make this return especially meaningful.”Professional bowlers will begin arriving early in the week, with practice sessions scheduled on Monday ahead of official tournament play. Media interviews with participating bowlers may be available following practice sessions and throughout the week as the tournament progresses.Additional information about the tournament and weekend ticket sales can be found at https://www.pba.com/tournaments/2026/2026-pilgrims-pba-ohio-classic ABOUT THE PROFESSIONAL BOWLING LEAGUEThe Professional Bowlers Association (PBA) is the major sanctioning body for the sport of professional ten-pin bowling in the United States. Headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia, and owned by the Lucky Strike Entertainment Corporation since 2019, the PBA's membership consists of over 3,000 members worldwide. The membership primarily consists of bowling players at multiple levels (PBA Regional Tour, PBA Tour, PBA50 Tour, international PBA tours), and also includes some "pro shop" owners and workers and teaching professionals.ABOUT THE COLUMBUS SQUARE BOWLING PALACEThe Columbus Square Bowling Palace is the premier bowling center in Central Ohio. Open every day with 64 lanes, an amazing arcade, the Blue Sky Island Bar (with weekly foosball tournaments and big screen TVs), tasty food from Burger Royale and party rooms with delicious catering for special events. Family owned and operated since 1983 and only 10 minutes from Polaris, Westerville, Easton or Gahanna, the Bowling Palace was voted the number one bowling center in Columbus by Best of Cbus.

