The Union Bank Company donates to Ohio nonprofits

Bank’s fourth quarter giving strengthens communities through housing, hunger relief, and education

The Union Bank Company remains committed to investing in the communities we serve” — Dian Franks, Director of Marketing at The Union Bank Co.

COLUMBUS, OH, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Union Bank Company is proud to announce its Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) donations for the fourth quarter of 2025 supporting a range of Ohio-based nonprofit organizations dedicated to strengthening communities, addressing food insecurity, expanding access to housing, and promoting financial education.Through its Q4 CRA giving, The Union Bank Company provided funding to the following organizations:• Compassionate Ministries of Lima• Brown Bag Food Project of Northwest Ohio• Habitat for Humanity Lima• Firelands Habitat for HumanityThese organizations play a critical role in addressing essential needs across the region, particularly for individuals and families facing economic challenges. The supported nonprofits focus on reducing food insecurity and expanding access to safe, affordable housing—two foundational elements of stable and thriving communities.“The Union Bank Company remains committed to investing in the communities we serve,” said Dian Franks, Director of Marketing at The Union Bank Co. “Our quarterly CRA donations reflect our belief that strong communities are built through access to education, stable housing, and essential resources. We are honored to support organizations that are making a meaningful difference in the lives of individuals in our communities.”By partnering with local organizations and educational institutions, The Union Bank Company continues its long-standing mission of being a trusted community partner and responsible corporate citizen.For more information, visit https://www.theubank.com/ or follow @TheUnionBankCompany.***ABOUT THE UNION BANK COMPANYSince 1904, The Union Bank Company has been here to provide full-service banking to the people and businesses throughout the communities we serve. Today, the bank has 14 full-service branch locations across Northwest and Central Ohio, including Bowling Green, Columbus Grove, Delphos, Findlay, Gibsonburg, Kalida, Leipsic, Lewis Center, Lima, Marion, Ottawa, Paulding, and Pemberville. We have Interactive Teller Machines (ITMs) located at all of our branch locations with additional ITM only locations in Lima, Marion, Paulding, and Westerville. The Union Bank Company is headquartered in Columbus Grove, Ohio, and remains committed to providing the best banking service and products to all the communities we serve. Learn more at www.theubank.com

