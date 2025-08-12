Jill Johnson Selected for Top Management Consultant by IAOTP

Jill Johnson will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals annual awards gala in Las Vegas

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jill Johnson, Management Consultant, Keynote Speaker, and Award-Winning Author, was recently selected as Top Management Consultant of the Year for 2025 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala at the end of this year for a night to honor their achievements. www.iaotp.com /award-galaWith more than 3 decades of experience in the industry, Ms. Johnson has clearly established herself as an expert in her field. As a results-driven leader, Ms. Johnson is an award-winning management consultant specializing in strategy development. She is President and Founder of Johnson Consulting Services, where the clients range from sophisticated organizations to entrepreneurial ventures with success-oriented and ambitious leaders. Ms. Johnson’s clients make significant decisions based upon her work. They value the comprehensiveness of her research, along with her analytical ability, candor, integrity, and view Ms. Johnson’s objectivity as being instrumental to their organizational and financial success.Ms. Johnson has personally impacted on more than $4 billion worth of business decisions. She assists clients in evaluating critical decisions and assessing the impact of market forces to develop strategic and business plans at both the board and operating levels. Her clients are located throughout the United States, as well as in Europe and Asia.Ms. Johnson has been a member of the boards of directors and executive committees of various business, professional, and foundation boards. She has served on two federal boards under three different United States presidents representing both political parties.She is a Professional Member of the National Speakers Association. She is known for her thought-provoking content and actionable takeaways. She speaks on critical issues impacting business strategy, evaluating market opportunities, leadership effectiveness and decision making. She is also a Certified Virtual Presenter.Ms. Johnson is the author of several award-winning books that have been sold around the world. She has been interviewed by 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙒𝙖𝙡𝙡 𝙎𝙩𝙧𝙚𝙚𝙩 𝙅𝙤𝙪𝙧𝙣𝙖𝙡, 𝙏𝙝𝙚 𝙉𝙚𝙬 𝙔𝙤𝙧𝙠 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙚𝙨, 𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙈𝙖𝙜𝙖𝙯𝙞𝙣𝙚, 𝙄𝙣𝙘., 𝙁𝙤𝙧𝙗𝙚𝙨, and 𝙎𝙪𝙘𝙘𝙚𝙨𝙨 and frequently appears as a thought leader on radio and television too. Her articles on strategy, decision making and leadership can be found in more than 150 trade journals and publications.Areas of expertise include, but are not limited to management consulting, strategic planning, business consulting, marketing consulting, marketing strategy, executive coaching, and public speaking.Prior to her career, Ms. Johnson earned a B.S.B.A in Management and Marketing as well as a M.B.A. in Business Administration from Drake University.Throughout her illustrious career, Ms. Johnson has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized nationally and internationally. She is a two-time Business Hall of Fame inductee and was also recently named an ICON by Finance & Commerce / Minnesota Lawyer. Johnson Consulting Services was recognized as one of the 2024 Best Woman-Owned Businesses in Minnesota. This year she will be considered for the Empowered Woman Award and to be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas for her award of Top Management Consultant of the Year.Looking back, Ms. Johnson attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic and mentors she had along the way. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with her family and traveling. In the future, she intends to write more books, sharing insights and advice to help leaders and their businesses succeed.For more information please visit: www.jcs-usa.com About IAOTPThe International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world’s finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.IAOTP’s experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.For More information on IAOTP please visit: www.iaotp.com

