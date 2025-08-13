Loveland Medical Assistant School Opens Doors to New Careers in Healthcare

Loveland Medical Assistant School Wellness restoration practice

LOVELAND, CO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Loveland Medical Assistant School Opens Doors to New Careers in HealthcareLoveland Medical Assistant School is excited to announce its grand opening and invite aspiring healthcare professionals to embark on a rewarding career path. Starting in August 2025, the school will offer a comprehensive 18-week program designed to equip students with the essential skills and knowledge to thrive as in-demand medical assistants.Located at 762 W. Eisenhower Blvd., Loveland, CO 80537, the school provides a unique learning environment that combines classroom instruction with hands-on training in a real-world medical setting. This immersive approach ensures students gain practical experience and develop the confidence to succeed in their chosen profession."We are thrilled to bring this vital training program to the Loveland community," says Holly Capuano, Loveland Medical Assistant School Program Manager. "The demand for skilled medical assistants is rapidly growing, and our program provides a direct pathway for individuals to enter this rewarding field while making a meaningful contribution to healthcare."The program teaches foundational skills in key medical assistant responsibilities, including anatomy and physiology, medical terminology, pharmacology, phlebotomy, EKG, and patient care. Our medical assistant courses also include hands-on training, providing students with valuable clinical skills capped by an 80-hour externship to apply learned skills under the guidance of experienced medical professionals.Loveland Medical Assistant School empowers aspiring healthcare professionals with a fast-track, affordable path to a rewarding career. The 18-week program emphasizes hands-on learning, allowing students to gain practical experience through onsite labs at a local healthcare partner clinic. This valuable experience, combined with an 80-hour externship under the guidance of seasoned medical professionals, prepares graduates for real-world success.Loveland Medical Assistant School is committed to making quality healthcare education accessible to all. The school offers flexible payment plans, including the option to pay in full or choose from a variety of affordable options. Students can also work with the school to create a personalized payment plan that aligns with their individual financial needs, making it possible to graduate debt-free and save significantly compared to traditional training programs.“Opening a medical assistant school in Loveland aligns with our commitment to make career-focused education more accessible,” said Chris Lofton, chief executive officer at Zollege . “We’re proud to support local students as they gain the skills and confidence to enter a fast-growing and essential profession.”Once students complete their certification through Loveland Medical Assistant School, they’re eligible to find employment in a variety of outpatient, clinical, hospital, or research facilities within their community.Learn more about the certification and program curriculum here . Limited seats are available. Interested individuals can apply to reserve their seat About Loveland Medical Assistant SchoolLoveland Medical Assistant School is dedicated to providing aspiring healthcare professionals with the education and training they need to succeed. The Medical Assistant Program prepares students for National Commission for Certifying Agencies (NCCA)-accredited certification through the National Healthcare Association (NHA).Loveland Medical Assistant School is located at 762 W. Eisenhower Blvd., Loveland, CO 80537.About Wellness RestorationWellness Restoration is an integrative medical practice located in Loveland, Colorado, that blends evidence-based medicine with advanced natural healing techniques to support holistic wellness of the body, mind, and spirit. Their team of experienced practitioners offers personalized treatment plans tailored to root causes, incorporating services such as IV infusions, insufflation therapies, injections, limb bag ozone therapy, nutrition support, bloodwork, and brain mapping."Your health journey is unique,” says Erin Castellanos, MD of Wellness Restoration. “That's why we collaborate with your care team, using both advanced testing and natural healing modalities to create a personalized roadmap to optimal wellbeing. Our approach: listen deeply, investigate thoroughly, and treat comprehensively - always honoring your body's remarkable capacity to heal."About ZollegeFounded in 2010 by Dr. Ince, Zollege was established to address the need for well-trained medical and dental assistants. Since then, Zollege has expanded to operate 140 campuses nationwide in partnership with local doctors and healthcare professionals. Each year, Zollege helps thousands of students graduate debt-free and embark on successful careers in the medical and dental industries.

