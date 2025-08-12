KATHLEEN CAMERON SELECTED AS TOP FEMALE VISIONARY OF THE YEAR BY IAOTP

Kathleen Cameron will be honored at the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) annual awards gala in Las Vegas

Kathleen Cameron, Entrepreneur, Role Model, Best-Selling Author, World-Famous Manifestation Coach, Speaker, and Founder of Diamond Academy Coaching Inc., was recently selected as Top Female Visionary of the Year 2026 by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.The Female Visionary Award is an elite honor presented to only one woman each year who has created meaningful change within her community and profession. Each year, IAOTP selects only one man and one woman for this prestigious recognition. Recipients are chosen based on their professional accomplishments, academic excellence, leadership, longevity in their field, community contributions, and the visionary influence they bring to their industries. All awardees are invited to attend IAOTP’s Annual Awards Gala at the end of the year for an evening celebrating their success. www.iaotp.com /award-galaThese exceptional individuals are committed to making a difference and possess the knowledge, influence, and drive to create lasting impact. Kathleen Cameron has consistently demonstrated excellence in her field, and her passion, expertise, and leadership will be formally celebrated during this year’s IAOTP Annual Awards Gala in December 2025 at the magnificent Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas. www.iaotp.com/award-gala Kathleen brings over two decades of experience that have firmly established her as a respected and accomplished leader. Renowned globally for her expertise, she is celebrated for her exceptional leadership, transformative coaching, and consistent delivery of remarkable results.A devoted mother and a best-selling author, Kathleen is also a highly sought-after Success, Life, and Manifestation Coach. Her entrepreneurial achievements speak volumes—within just three years, she built a company valued at $20 million. Passionate about helping others, she generously shares her knowledge and empowers everyone she meets.Kathleen began her leadership journey as a Registered Nurse before transitioning into the world of entrepreneurship. In 2017, she discovered the coaching profession and quickly realized she could create a thriving business while staying present for her two daughters. From that moment on, she fully committed to building her empire—one grounded in purpose, passion, and impact.Since founding Diamond Academy Coaching Inc. in January 2020, Kathleen Cameron has made a profound impact on countless lives. Through her transformative coaching programs and supporting courses, she has generated millions in revenue while empowering others to unlock their full potential. In addition to her entrepreneurial success, Kathleen has co-authored a book, published her bestselling title, appeared as a guest on numerous podcasts and television programs, and, most recently, launched her podcast, further expanding her reach and influence.Before embarking on her career path, she graduated with two undergraduate degrees from the University of Windsor and a Master's in Nursing Leadership from the University of Toronto.Throughout her illustrious career, Kathleen has received awards, accolades, and worldwide recognition for her accomplishments. In 2023, Kathleen Cameron was honored by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) with two prestigious awards: Top Chief Wealth Creator of the Year and Empowered Woman of the Year. That same year, she was featured on the iconic Nasdaq Billboard in Times Square, a testament to her global influence. In 2024, Kathleen graced the cover of TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and was recognized as Top Business Innovator of the Year by IAOTP. This year, she will receive her latest accolade at IAOTP's Annual Awards Gala, held at the renowned Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas in December 2025.Kathleen Cameron has achieved extraordinary success throughout her career, transforming the lives of over 100,000 individuals by helping them attract love, wealth, and success. Her journey is fueled by unwavering belief, determination, and a creative, results-driven approach to manifestation and the Laws of Attraction. With her unique techniques and deep understanding of these universal principles, Kathleen built Diamond Academy Coaching into a globally respected success network. Through this platform, she has guided thousands toward meaningful personal and professional growth.Her powerful leadership continues to empower others to create lives beyond their wildest dreams, and she's just getting started. Passionate about helping people unlock their full potential, Kathleen excels at guiding individuals toward their goals and inspiring them to reach new heights in personal development.In August 2021, she released her highly acclaimed book, Becoming The One, which quickly became an international success, captivating readers in five countries on its very first day. Today, Kathleen resides in Ontario, Canada, with her two beloved daughters, Masyn and Raegan, as she continues her mission to uplift and inspire others around the world.Looking back, Kathleen attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. 