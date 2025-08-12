Hayloft Holly Springs Begins Pre-Leasing New 55+ Cottage Homes for Fall 2025

Hayloft Holly Springs brings luxury 55+ cottage homes, thoughtfully designed amenities, and a maintenance-free lifestyle to Cherokee County this fall.

WOODSTOCK, GA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hayloft Holly Springs, the newest 55+ build-to-rent community by OneStreet Residential, is now pre-leasing its first phase of modern cottage homes in anticipation of move-ins in Fall 2025. This marks the third Hayloft Community in metro Atlanta, following the successful openings of Hayloft Suwanee in 2023 and Hayloft Big Creek in 2024.

Hayloft Communities is a revolutionized 55+ rental brand developed by OneStreet Residential, Atlanta’s premier leader in active adult rental living. Hayloft Holly Springs introduces this innovative concept to Cherokee County, offering residents a distinctive blend of comfort, style, and maintenance-free living.

Conveniently located near the intersection of East Cherokee Drive and Hickory Road, the community provides easy access to Downtown Woodstock, The Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta, and major corridors, including I-575 and Highway 140. Residents will also enjoy proximity to popular destinations, including Reformation Brewery, MadLife Stage & Studios, Olde Rope Mill Park, and Dupree Park.

“We’re seeing a growing number of empty nesters who are ready to downsize, but still want the comfort and familiarity of their home,” said Deke Rochester, Division Partner at OneStreet Residential and creator of the Hayloft brand. “Hayloft Holly Springs was thoughtfully developed with this in mind — offering the ability to move from a home to a home with a new low-maintenance lifestyle, sense of independence, and community of like-minded neighbors in a similar stage of life.”

Hayloft Holly Springs is designed specifically for active adults and will offer a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom attached and detached cottage homes. These residences will feature luxury interiors, open-concept layouts, and private entrances. Each home will include solid surface countertops, stainless steel appliances, private patios or balconies, and full-size washer/dryer units. Select floor plans will also have elevators, optional lofts or office spaces, and the choice of 1- or 2-car garages.

Community amenities include a Clubhouse with a Leasing Office, Event Kitchen, Fitness Center, and Community Room. Outdoor spaces will feature a pickleball court, event and game lawn, covered pavilion with Green Egg and gas grill, community garden beds, and a potting shed — all designed to support a vibrant, social lifestyle.

For more information about Hayloft Holly Springs or to join the interest list, please visit www.haylofthollysprings.com.

