ONESTREET RESIDENTIAL & LAWRENCEVILLE HOUSING AUTHORITY HOLD GROUNDBREAKING FOR 100% AFFORDABLE SENIORS COMMUNITY

Artists rendering of HearthSide Lawrenceville L-R: Gwinnett County District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque, Mayor David Still, Lawrenceville Housing Authority Executive Director Lejla Prljaca, and OneStreet Residential Senior Partner Dave Dixon.

Creating high-quality affordable housing is difficult, especially in these days of historically high construction costs.” — Dave Dixon, Senior Partner OneStreet Residential

LAWRENCEVILLE, GA, UNITED STATES, June 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Next September, more than 140 seniors will have a new affordable housing option in Lawrenceville to call home. OneStreet Residential and the Lawrenceville Housing Authority, had a groundbreaking ceremony on Friday, June 10th, 2022 to kick-off construction of HearthSide Lawrenceville, the 10th community in OneStreet’s HearthSide portfolio, and the first 100% affordable HearthSide community.

In 2019, the Lawrenceville Housing Authority selected OneStreet Residential to be their master developer partner with a desire of quadrupling the number of affordable homes in their portfolio from the current count of 212 to more than 700. HearthSide Lawrenceville is the first community to come out of this partnership and will be comprised of 140 income-averaging apartments set aside for residents aged 62 or older. It was financed with 4% Low-Income Housing Tax Credits (LIHTC) and HOME loans from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs (DCA) and Gwinnett County. The community will have 115 1- and 2-bedroom apartments in a traditional 4-story stacked flat building and 25 detached and attached cottages on the 5-acre site.

“We have fantastic partners in our mission to support our seniors, including the Lawrenceville Housing Authority & OneStreet Residential,” said Gwinnett County District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque. “I’m proud that we can offer support for worthwhile projects like this one that will help our seniors thrive. Our seniors deserve affordable housing options that help them age in place with dignity, independence, and strength.”

Joining Commissioner Fosque to offer comments were Dave Dixon, Senior Partner for OneStreet Residential; Lawrenceville Mayor David Still; and Lejla Prljaca, Executive Director of the Lawrenceville Housing Authority.

"The groundbreaking event is a culmination of years of planning and collaborating with OSR, local, county, state and federal government and we are thrilled to bring much needed affordable senior housing to our community,” said Prljaca. “With rising rents and the overall cost of living, seniors often have to make uncomfortable decisions between paying rent or seeking medical care. This development will ensure high quality of life in a supportive environment that is truly affordable."

In addition to the residences, community amenities will include a HearthSide Community Room & Bistro, Fitness Center, Community Gardens, Resident Wellness Services, Game Room and more. The community is also conveniently located only half a mile from downtown Lawrenceville which has been undergoing an extensive redevelopment effort over the last several years. Residents will be able to walk to restaurants, shops, live music events and more.

To address the health needs and goals of future residents, the community will implement a Preventative Health Care Plan, working with Jewish Family and Career Services (JF&CS) as our service provider. The community will have a part time on-site Health Care Coordinator, who will be responsible for coordinating a variety of health screenings, education sessions, and service coordination for the residents. Outcomes will be measured through the use of JF&CS's "Age Well" model of setting goals and measuring results. OneStreet currently offers these services in tandem with JF&CS at HearthSide Lafayette (Fayetteville), MainStreet Walton Mill (Monroe) and Sycamore Heights (Jefferson).

According to Dave Dixon, Senior Partner of OneStreet Residential, “Creating high-quality affordable housing is difficult, especially in these days of historically high construction costs. This groundbreaking is a celebration of more than 2 years hard work between the Lawrenceville Housing Authority, the City of Lawrenceville, Gwinnett County, OneStreet Residential and the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. It took incredible commitment, problem solving and cooperation from everyone to make it possible. Great public-private partnerships like ours are critical to the success of future affordable communities."

"OneStreet is grateful to be part of this unique partnership and its vision of creating communities of the highest quality, where people of all incomes can live together. Lawrenceville has really become one of the great destination town centers in metro Atlanta, and we’re honored and excited to be a small part of its continued growth and development.”

OneStreet Residential has focused solely on the rapidly growing 55+ rental market since 2004 and is the premier developer of active adult communities in Atlanta, with more than 2000 units in our portfolio, as well as an additional 544 units that our Residential Services division manages for 3rd party owners.