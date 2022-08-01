OneStreet Residential Promotes two Regional Managers to Vice President Roles

Kiva Speed Jenny Taylor

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneStreet Residential, the premier developer and manager of 55+ Active Adult communities in Atlanta has recently promoted 2 key associates from Regional Manager to Vice President positions.

Kiva Speed promoted to Vice President of Operations – LIHTC Portfolio. Kiva first joined OneStreet in 2004 as a Leasing Specialist at West Chase Park in Fulton County and worked her way up through the ranks of the Residential Services division, gaining critical expertise on day-to-day operations, LIHTC compliance and regulation, lease up management, and new construction coordinator. Through the years, Kiva has put her stamp on virtually every community in OneStreet’s LIHTC portfolio. This portfolio has been a combination of senior and all-age mixed-income communities covering Georgia and South Carolina. Kiva received the company Outstanding Achievement award in 2019 for her never ending can-do attitude and ability to make a difference in all areas of development and management. In 2021 Kiva was named Associate of the Year. Kiva’s knowledge, ability and determination to succeed in all aspects of operations is her guidepost and we truly appreciate all that she does to make OneStreet a success Kiva is instrumental in working with our development division from design through lease-up, ensuring a smooth transition to our Residential Services Management team and an easy and welcoming move-in process for our residents. This along with her direction and guidance in LIHTC Compliance & Services maker her a wonderful asset to the OneStreet Team.

According to Melanie Poole, Managing Partner of Residential Services, “We are very proud of all the successes Kiva has had through the years and how dedicated she is to the mission of OneStreet Residential. I knew when I first met her in 2004 that she was someone who could move mountains and she has done just that.”

Jenny Taylor (formerly Regional Manager) promoted to Vice President of Operations – Conventional Portfolio. Jenny joined OneStreet in 2019 and was tasked with oversight of our 2 new 55+ luxury brands – EVOQ Town Flats and Hayloft Cottages. She was critical in the successful lease-up of the EVOQ Town Flats community in Johns Creek, for which she received an OutStanding Achievement award in 2021. In addition, Jenny worked with the on-site and corporate team to establish a set of Standard Operating Procedures for our conventional communities. Jenny has also been integral to the recent launch of OneStreet’s newest brand Hayloft Cottages, a boutique-sized neighborhood of single and attached cottage rental homes for residents 55+ that will be located in the heart of Suwanee. Scheduled to open in January 2023, this will be the first Class AA age exclusive BTR product in Atlanta.

“Jenny was instrumental in the successful execution of our first fully conventional Active Adult luxury community, Evoq Town Flats Johns Creek,” said Vice President of Development Deke Rochester. She has been a key part of getting the Hayloft Cottage brand up and running. She is diligent and professional in all that she does and I am equally confident in our success with the Hayloft brand thanks to Jenny’s contributions and operational oversight.”

In business since 1986, OneStreet Residential is one of Georgia’s premier developers, owners, and managers of active adult housing, and one of the first in the state to finance affordable multifamily communities using the Low Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) program. Since 2000, OneStreet has also been developing luxury market-rate age-exclusive 55+ communities – in both multifamily and cottage configurations – financed with conventional capital market partners.