Journey Payroll & HR Celebrates 2025 Q2 Award Winners

FORT COLLINS, CO, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- At Journey Payroll & HR, we believe leadership is measured by impact, not by title. Every quarter, we take time to recognize team members who live out our values through our Heart and MVP Awards honoring those who lead with integrity, empathy, and excellence.Q2 2025 Heart Award WinnersThe Heart Award celebrates individuals who lead with compassion, connection, and positivity. These team members uplift others, bring our culture to life, and make Journey a place where people truly thrive.This quarter, we proudly recognize: Ciana Violet, Kelly Wachtman, Rachel Gonzales, Nima Mousavizadeh, and Nina McPhersonWhether they’re supporting clients, welcoming new businesses into the Journey family, or implementing new clients behind the scenes, these five have consistently gone above and beyond. Within a group of amazing people at Journey, these five lead with heart in every interaction, reminding us of the power of kindness, teamwork, and shared purposeQ2 2025 Shirley Bird MVP Award: Alex SungThis quarter’s Shirley Bird MVP Award goes to Alex Sung, whose behind-the-scenes leadership and technical expertise help drive Journey forward. From building and refining the systems that power our very own, Journey Central, to solutions-focused support, Alex is someone that regularly shows her ability to our entire team, in all departments.The MVP Award recognizes someone who consistently goes the extra mile and works with everyone to ensure not just her success, but the success of everyone around her.“Proud isn’t a strong enough word to describe how I feel working with these individuals. Their leadership shines by starting and ending with being a great human being. Congratulations to all of our 2025 Q2 award winners and thank you for everything you bring to the Journey family!” — Kevin Welch, CEO of Journey Payroll & HR

