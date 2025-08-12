How to Prevent A Tick Takeover as U.S. Sees Increase in 2025 Tick Populations

To protect the lawn from ticks, Wondercide’s Flea & Tick Yard Spray is lab-tested to kill, repel and prevent ticks while the residue is safe for beneficial pollinators including bees and butterflies. Residents report an increase in the number and kind of ticks on pets, in yards, and on people. Wondercide’s Indoor Pest Control is a cruelty-free method of killing, repelling, and preventing ants, roaches, fleas, ticks, and more. The house will smell nice and fresh while the pest problem is kept at bay. Check pets for ticks by pulling back fur, inspecting the ears, the tail, under the neck, and any other hidden areas on pets. Wondercide provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services.

Record rainfall and warmer temperatures provide ideal conditions for ticks to take over – Wondercide provides tips to prevent this.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- There’s been a lot of talk about ticks lately and people are concerned. Communities across the country are chatting up online forums and social media groups looking for help. Residents are reporting an increase in the number and kind of ticks on pets, in yards, and on people and they’re not wrong. According to the CDC, tick bites have risen to a 5 year high.Invasive tick species have migrated to the U.S. from other countries due to milder winters and warmer summers. Ticks thrive in damp environments where they multiply and grow. Rising temperatures and record rainfall serve as the ideal breeding ground for ticks– who reproduce at an alarming rate. For example, the long-horned and lone-star ticks are able to lay up to 2,000 eggs in their lifetime, creating rapid population growth that can lead to a tick invasion! This year experts are particularly concerned with Asian longhorned tick , known for reproducing without a male.In response, Wondercide , the leader in plant-powered pest protection for pets, people, and homes, is sharing important information about how to identify these pests to avoid tick bites and set up tick prevention for pets.Tick prevention.Outdoors:● When headed outdoors avoid walking through tall grass, dense brush, or leaf litter and bushy, wooded areas.● If venturing out in these areas, wear protective clothing like long sleeves and pants to cover the body. Tuck pants into socks or boots. Treat clothing, shoes, and gear with permethrin (do not apply to skin).● If hiking, stick to the center of hiking trails and stay on clear paths free of debris.● Avoid sitting on the ground or logs: Ticks often cling to low vegetation or fallen wood.● Use Repellant: Wondercide’s Insect Repellent for the Family is a plant-powered spray that uses steam-distilled essential oils to combat pesky critters like ticks, mosquitoes, and fleas. Families can choose from four different scents—peppermint, lemongrass, rosemary, and cedarwood—to protect the pack from ticks who are waiting eagerly to latch onto skin. By simply applying this spray as directed the family is ready to hit the trails!● Protect pets. To protect the furrier family members, Wondercide’s Flea & Tick Spray is reporting for duty. This solution is a plant-powered spray designed to repel, prevent, and kill ticks, fleas, and mosquitos. Additionally, Wondercide’s Flea & Tick Collar is an effective added layer of protection to prevent ticks from latching onto pets. An alternative option for another layer of protection to the Collar is Wondercide’s Flea & Tick Spot On, applicable for pets 4 months and older just like the Collar.● For a special deal, Wondercide’s Flea & Tick Protection Bundle comes equipped with everything pets need to combat pesky critters. This bundle includes Wondercide’s Peppermint Flea & Tick Pets + Home Spray and the Flea & Tick Collar For Dogs.At Home:● Mow the lawn regularly.● Clear brush, tall grass, and leaf litter.● Create a barrier of wood chips or gravel between lawns and wooded areas.● Discourage tick hosts like deer or rodents with fencing or deer-resistant plants.● Keep woodpiles and bird feeders away from the house (they attract rodents and deer).● Spray the yard. To arm the lawn with protection from ticks, Wondercide’s Flea & Tick Yard Spray will get the job done. This solution is lab-tested to kill, repel and prevent ticks while the residue is safe for beneficial pollinators including bees and butterflies! It covers up to 5,000 square feet and doesn’t require any dry time, making outdoor playtime for the pups easy to manage.Indoors:● Do a full-body tick check. Check under arms, in and around ears, inside the belly button, behind knees, in hair, between legs, and around the waist.● Check pets by pulling back fur, inspecting the ears, the tail, under the neck, and any other hidden areas on pets.● Double check gear. Ticks can hitch a ride on clothing, backpacks, and animals.● Shower within 2 hours to help wash off ticks before they can attach.● Wash clothes and gear and dry on high heat: 10 minutes in the dryer kills ticks on clothes.● Protect the home. Since people and pets are susceptible to ticks, the home is also at risk. Wondercide’s Indoor Pest Control is a cruelty-free method of killing, repelling, and preventing ants, roaches, fleas, ticks, and more. The house will smell nice and fresh while the pest problem is kept at bay.Family protection that works.One of the most effective ways to keep ticks at bay is by using a reliable insect repellent, and that’s where Wondercide comes in! Wondercide is here to help families fight the good fight against pests. Wondercide products are lab-proven to work and contain zero artificial colors, dyes, and fragrances, making health and wellness a priority. When products are used as directed, Wondercide offers a safe means of protection for everyone in the household.Even though ticks are on the rise, families and their furry pals can still enjoy the wonders of nature this summer. With the proper tools and knowledge, the outdoors can offer endless adventures without the fear of a tick takeover.About WondercideAs seen on Shark Tank, Wondercide is an Austin-based company that has protected over 22 million people and pets from bugs since 2009, and the ticker is still running! The company provides plant-powered, lab-proven solutions for those looking for alternatives to conventional pest control products and services. Wondercide’s pest protection lineup is safe around the whole family when used as directed and meets the same effectiveness standards required for conventional products, harnessing the power of nature to do the job.As a Green America Gold Certified business for high standards in social and environmental impact, the company is woman-founded and driven by love to help you Protect Your Pack– pets, family, homes, indoors and outdoors, and everything in between.Products are available at Wondercide.com, Amazon, Chewy, and at select independent and national retailers in the USA, including PetSmart, Pet Supplies Plus, and Petco. Affiliate opportunities are available through Amazon and for Wondercide.com through Awin, TikTok, and Aspire.

