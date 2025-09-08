Senior Helpers Opens Doors in Virginia Beach

Senior Helpers Logo Senior Helpers Caregiver Caregiver at Senior Helpers

New Senior Helpers Location opened in Virginia Beach. Offering services that reduce hospitalization and support seniors aging in place.

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA, UNITED STATES, September 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Senior Helpers , the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior care services, is proud to announce the opening of its newest location in Virginia Beach.The location, owned and operated by Angela Morales, officially began serving the community on August 8, 2025. Angela is a native New Yorker and retired Navy commissioned officer with a 30-year career as a Surface Warfare Officer, serving on five ships and in key operations and scheduling roles ashore. Her service instilled strong leadership, adaptability, and a deep sense of camaraderie—qualities she now brings to her business ownership. Through Senior Helpers of Virginia Beach, they will provide a wide range of services to help people age comfortably and safely in their homes—from assistance with daily activities to specialized care for chronic conditions.“I knew that Senior Helpers was the right fit because I wanted Virginia Beach seniors to live their best lives, with quality of life at every age and stage.” – Angela MoralesSenior Helpers is known nationwide for its dependable, consistent, and affordable non-medical senior care services. The company’s highly trained and rigorously screened caregivers are dedicated to providing compassionate care while preserving the dignity and independence of their clients. Senior Helpers is also nationally recognized as a top workplace for caregivers.Angela’s passion for senior care was shaped by her personal experience as a family caregiver for her sister, who battled ovarian cancer, and her mother, who faces aging and mobility challenges. Through providing hands-on care, she saw firsthand the difficulty of finding reliable support and resources, inspiring her to become that trusted resource for others. Motivated by her strong sense of community, Angela opened a Senior Helpers franchise to continue making a meaningful difference in people’s lives.“I find great joy in knowing my work can brighten someone’s day—whether it’s through a meaningful conversation, completing a puzzle together, or helping a senior return home from the hospital with comfort and dignity.” – Angela MoralesSenior Helpers of Virginia Beach offers the exclusive LIFE Profile program—a data-driven assessment tool designed to reduce hospitalizations and support aging in place. Caregivers also receive training through the Senior Gemsprogram for Alzheimer’s and dementia care, developed in collaboration with dementia care expert Teepa Snow. Additional specialized programs are available for Parkinson’s care, transitional care, surgery assistance, and veteran care.“Angela is the ideal Senior Helpers franchisee,” says Peter Ross, CEO and Co-Founder of Senior Helpers. “Her passion for helping the senior and veteran populations makes her the perfect candidate for us. We’re excited to see her business thrive and more Virginia Beach residents benefit from the compassionate care Senior Helpers provides.”Senior Helpers of Virginia Beach is located at 2933 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23452.To contact the office, call (757) 367-5695 or visit https://www.seniorhelpers.com/va/virginia-beach/ To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://www.seniorhelpersfranchise.com/ About Senior HelpersSenior Helpersis the nation’s premier provider of in-home senior services, offering specialized care for individuals with Alzheimer’s, dementia, and Parkinson’s, as well as personal and companion care for those needing daily support. Founded in 2002 with the mission to help seniors age with dignity, the company has hundreds of franchised and company-owned locations that have cared for tens of thousands of seniors. Senior Helpers is owned by Advocate Health, one of the nation’s largest health systems. Learn more at https://www.seniorhelpers.com

