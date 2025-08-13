CanAm Enterprises Releases In-Depth White Paper on EB-5 Visa Availability and Allocation in 2025

CanAm Enterprises, a leading EB-5 Regional Center operator

New Q&A offers EB-5 investors and immigration professionals a clear and data-driven guide to navigating the current visa landscape.

CanAm is committed to transparency and education throughout the EB-5 journey, even the challenging topics for which there are no easy solutions.” — Christine Chen, Chief Operating Officer of CanAm Enterprises

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CanAm Enterprises today announced the release of a new white paper, Visa Availability and Allocation: Q&A for 2025, offering EB-5 investors and immigration professionals a clear and data-driven guide to navigating the current visa landscape. The white paper, authored by respected EB-5 analyst Suzanne Lazicki and commissioned by CanAm, delivers strategic insights into how visa demand, category backlogs, country caps, and USCIS processing times are shaping outcomes in 2025.

Structured in a Q&A format, the white paper addresses the most frequently asked questions from investors and advisors—including whether Rural and High Unemployment categories are truly backlogged, when China and India might access more than 7% of EB-5 visas, and how to evaluate the timing trade-offs between reserved and unreserved visa categories.

“At a time when visa availability is more critical than ever, this white paper is a timely and essential resource,” said Min Wu, Global Head of Sales at CanAm Enterprises. “It brings much-needed clarity to the complex dynamics that EB-5 investors are facing in 2025.”

Drawing from official data sources—including the U.S. Department of State, USCIS, and recent Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) releases—the paper provides practical, evidence-based answers to questions that can significantly affect an investor’s immigration timeline and strategy.

The white paper is available for free download at www.canamenterprises.com.

About CanAm Enterprises

With over three decades of experience promoting immigration-linked investments in the U.S. and more than $2.5 billion in EB-5 capital repaid, CanAm Enterprises is a leading full-service investment management firm and USCIS-designated Regional Center operator. Learn more at www.canamenterprises.com.

