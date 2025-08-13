ORIGINAL HARRY POTTER ITEMS HIT PROPSTORE'S AUCTION BLOCK

HARRY POTTER SERIES (2001 - 2011) Albus Dumbledore’s (Michael Gambon) Elder Wand est. $10,000 - $20,000 HARRY POTTER FRANCHISE (1997-2011) Platform 9 3/4 Sign est. $20,000 - $40,000

From Harry's wand and iconic glasses to the famed Platform 9 ¾ sign, these are not just items; they are artifacts of a beloved cinematic universe that continues to captivate audiences of all ages." — Brandon Alinger, COO of Propstore

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Propstore’s highly anticipated Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction returns to Los Angeles from 4th to 6th September 2025, featuring a spellbinding selection of treasured artifacts from the Harry Potter film series.This enchanting collection is part of a catalog featuring more than 1,000 rare and extraordinary props, costumes, and collectibles from decades of film and television history, with the auction expected to achieve an estimated total of $10 million.HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:Two of the most eye-catching highlights from this collection hail from the 2004 film Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. First is Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) Marauder’s Map Scene Special Effects Light-Up Hero Wand, created specifically for the scene in which Harry illuminates the Marauder’s Map while sneaking through the dark corridors of Hogwarts. This rare prop carries a pre-sale estimate of $30,000 to $60,000. Also from the same film is Harry Potter’s Knight Bus and Leaky Cauldron ensemble, worn during the sequence where he flees the Dursleys after accidentally inflating Aunt Marge. The costume is estimated to fetch between $20,000-$40,000.One of the most instantly recognisable props from the Wizarding World is Harry Potter’s Glasses from Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001). Worn by Daniel Radcliffe throughout the film, the signature round spectacles are expected to sell for between $30,000-$60,000.From the broader Harry Potter franchise comes another standout, the Platform 9¾ sign. A symbol of the gateway between the Muggle and magical worlds, this sign from King’s Cross Station, where the Hogwarts Express departs, has a pre-sale estimate of $20,000-$40,000.The three-day Entertainment Memorabilia Live Auction will begin at 10:00 AM PDT / 6:00 PM BST each day. The first day of the auction features in-room bidding open to the public at The Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles on 4 September 2025; subsequent days will be online bidding only. Global online, absentee, and telephone bids will be accepted throughout the event.Registration is now open, and the full catalog will be available on August 7, 2025, at https://propstoreauction.com/auctions/info/id/456 Top Harry Potter lots to be sold at the Propstore auction (with estimated sale prices) include:- HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN (2004) Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) Marauders Map Scene Special Effects Light-Up Hero Wand est. $30,000 - $60,000- HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE (2001) Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) Glasses est. $30,000 - $60,000- HARRY POTTER FRANCHISE (1997-2011) Platform 9 3/4 Sign est. $20,000 - $40,000- HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN (2004) Harry Potter's (Daniel Radcliffe) Knight Bus and Leaky Cauldron Ensemble est. $20,000 - $40,000- HARRY POTTER AND THE PRISONER OF AZKABAN (2004) George Weasley's (Oliver Phelps) Quidditch Rain Cape est. $10,000 - $20,000- HARRY POTTER SERIES (2001 - 2011) Hedwig's Cage est. $10,000 - $20,000- HARRY POTTER SERIES (2001 - 2011) Albus Dumbledore’s (Michael Gambon) Elder Wand est. $10,000 - $20,000- HARRY POTTER AND THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS (2002)/HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 2 (2011) Basilisk Fang est. $8,000 - $16,000- HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE (2001) Gryffindor House Robe est. $5,000 - $10,000- HARRY POTTER AND THE SORCERER'S STONE (2001) Albus Dumbledore's (Richard Harris) Chocolate Frog SFX Card est. $5,000 - $10,000- HARRY POTTER AND THE DEATHLY HALLOWS: PART 2 (2011) Stunt Hufflepuff Cup Horcrux est. $3,000 - $6,000Brandon Alinger, Propstore COO, commented on the upcoming event: “This auction features a truly magical selection of original props from the wizarding world, each one a testament to the enduring legacy of the Harry Potter films. From Harry’s wand and iconic glasses to the famed Platform 9 ¾ sign, these are not just items; they are artifacts of a beloved cinematic universe that continues to captivate audiences of all ages. Propstore is proud to bring such a remarkable assortment to market and excited to find these treasured pieces new homes.”# # #For further information, catalog images and expert interviews please contact:Bethany Willetts | bwilletts@blazepr.comImages are available in the following link: https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/4oapcbbjncbuhznglpq29/AGlbCwKx2DhAs7H71atTiKw?rlkey=2z5ssd98ypdsr91ftsvrvdxyp&dl=0 Credit: PropstoreNotes to Editors:About PropstoreIn 1998, Propstore founder Stephen Lane’s love for movies led him to hunt for the same props and costumes used to create his favorite films. He found that he could provide collectors with access to their most coveted pieces and establish archival standards for this new, pop-culture hybrid of fine art and memorabilia collecting - prop art.Since 2014, Propstore has regularly hosted live auctions featuring some of the world’s greatest Entertainment Memorabilia treasures. Propstore specializes in film and television props and costumes, production materials, and artwork, as well as music memorabilia, posters, and collectible toys. Propstore also holds regular online auctions in association with many of the industry’s major production materials and has over 5,000 items available for sale via Buy Now on www.propstore.com Social Media:Facebook: @PropStoreTwitter: @propstore_comInstagram/ Threads: prop_storeYouTube: thepropstoreTikTok: @.propstore

