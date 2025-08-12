ICE was Hard at Work Over the Weekend Arresting the Worst of the Worst

WASHINGTON — On August 9 and 10, 2025, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers arrested more worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens, including those convicted of rape, hit-and-run, domestic assault, and attempted homicide.

“While Americans were enjoying their weekend, ICE was hard at work arresting the worst of the worst criminal illegal aliens that pose significant public safety threats,” said Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin. “Some of the dirtbags arrested over the weekend include rapists, attempted murderers, and violent abusers. If you are a patriotic American and are tired of seeing your community pillaged by illegal alien crime, apply to join ICE law enforcement and help us remove gang members, pedophiles, terrorists, murderers, and more violent thugs. JOIN.ICE.GOV.”

Some of the worst of the worst ICE arrests on August 9 and 10 include:

20-year-old Zavier Elizandro Madrid-Alvarado, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for assault of a family member in Houston.

45-year-old Angel Manuel Marquez-Guachichulca, a criminal illegal alien from Ecuador, convicted for rape in Dayton, Ohio.

24-year-old Johan Orozco-Henao, a criminal illegal alien from Colombia, convicted for aggravated assault in Salt Lake City, Utah.

40-year-old Pablo Rogel-Ortiz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for burglary of a vehicle in Austin, Texas.

37-year-old Adrian Flores-Jimenez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for hit-and-run causing injury in Butte, California.

61-year-old Zi Ming Lu, a criminal illegal alien from China, convicted for forging, counterfeiting trademarks, service marks, and copyrighted designs in Gwinnett County, Georgia.

40-year-old Maynor Garcia-Romero, a criminal illegal alien from Honduras, convicted for domestic assault and battery in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

41-year-old Jose Manuel Lopez-Arroyo, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for shooting at inhabited dwelling or vehicle discharge of a firearm in San Fernando, California.

35-year-old Reynaldo Ventura-Cruz, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, with multiple convictions for driving under the influence (DUI) in Hillsborough County, Florida.

55-year-old Margarito Carmona-Ramos, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico, convicted for attempted homicide and aggravated battery in Cook County, Illinois.

DHS encourages Americans – of any age – with a commitment to public safety, national service, and upholding the rule of law to apply today to jumpstart a fulfilling career in federal law enforcement with ICE: join.ice.gov.

