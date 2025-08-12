Secretary Noem on Sentencing of Rachel Morin’s Convicted Killer: Should’ve Never Been Here in the First Place

Rachel’s killer entered the U.S. illegally and was released by the Biden Administration

WASHINGTON – U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem today released the following statement on the sentencing of Rachel Morin’s killer—a criminal illegal alien from El Salvador—Victor Martinez-Hernandez.

In April, a jury found Martinez-Hernandez guilty of kidnapping, raping, and brutally murdering Rachel Morin—a young mother from Maryland—just two years prior, in August 2023. Martinez-Hernandez illegally entered the U.S. and was released in the country in 2023 under the Biden administration.

“Today, Rachel Morin’s killer was sentenced to life without parole for her brutal murder. This criminal illegal alien should have never been in our country in the first place. Rachel should still be here watching her 5 children grow up,” said Secretary Kristi Noem. “We hear far too much in the mainstream media about sob stories of gang members and criminal illegals and not enough about their victims. God bless Rachel and her family.”

On August 5, 2023, Morin’s boyfriend reported her missing after she went for a hike on a trail. On August 6, 2023, her body was discovered by law enforcement, and it was revealed that this mom of five endured a brutal rape and killing.

The depraved and savage Martinez-Hernandez was found guilty of bashing Morin’s head with rocks and raping her deceased body. He then attempted to hide her corpse in a drain.

Secretary Noem re-opened the Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement (VOICE) office. This office was first launched in 2017 by the Trump administration as a dedicated resource for those who have been victimized by crime that has a nexus to immigration. The Biden Administration shuttered the office, leaving victims and their families without access to key resources and support services.

If you or a loved one has been impacted by a crime committed by an illegal alien, you are not alone. Call 1-855-48-VOICE (1-855-488-6423)