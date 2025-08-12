Attorney General Jackley Announces South Dakota Leads Bipartisan Amicus Brief in Support of American Ranchers

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Tuesday, Aug. 12, 2025

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that he is leading a bipartisan coalition of 11 Attorneys General that has filed an amicus brief that supports cattle ranchers against manufacturers who are selling foreign-sourced beef products under a “Product of USA” label.

“Ranchers in South Dakota and across America work hard to produce the highest quality beef products in the world,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The ‘Product of USA’ label is a brand that reflects the quality of American beef.”

South Dakota ranchers filed suit in South Dakota Federal District Court after the U.S. Department of Agriculture erroneously allowed the manufacturers to use the “Product of USA” label on its foreign-sourced beef products. The District Court ruled in favor of the ranchers. The case is on appeal to the Eighth Circuit Court of Appeals.

In their brief, the Attorneys General point out that the Department of Agriculture now acknowledges that use of the label for foreign-sourced beef product conflicts with federal requirements and have asked the court to order the manufacturers to stop falsely labeling their beef as a “Product of USA.”

“Selling lower-quality foreign beef with a ‘Product of USA’ label misleads consumers and harms the reputation and financial interests of American ranchers,” Jackley said. ”Consumers should not be fooled into paying a premium price for substandard foreign beef product under a false ‘Product of USA’ label.”

The Attorneys General of Colorado, Kansas, Idaho, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Texas, and Wyoming joined in supporting American ranchers and consumers.

South Dakota’s brief can be found here: https://atg.sd.gov/docs/PSS%20%20Taylor%20Baker.JBS%20Foods%2025.1986.pdf.

