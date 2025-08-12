under:tones Unveil Cinematic Short Film for 'Dreaming (Wide Awake)', Marking the Launch of Through The Void Records

Through The Void launches with under:tones’ debut “Dreaming (Wide Awake)” and cinematic short film exploring youth, freedom, and identity.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- International electronic project under:tones release the official music video for “Dreaming (Wide Awake)”, their debut single on newly launched boutique label Through The Void Records. Dropping just days after the single’s August 1 release, the video arrives as the label’s first major visual statement, setting the tone for its bold, art-driven approach to music.Directed by Cristina Principe and shot in Los Angeles, the short-film-style video blends soft nostalgia with a contemporary lens, following 14-year-old protagonist Zeno as he navigates the delicate space between childhood and adulthood, suspended between expectations, desires, and daydreams. His world is subtly shaped by a social algorithm tracking his moods, actions, and emotions — a metaphor for the ways modern life is quietly governed by unseen forces.Only in his most human moments — laughing with friends, slipping on wired headphones, and surrendering to music — does Zeno break free from the algorithm’s invisible control. Static frames capture his introspection, while fluid, mobile shots mirror moments of freedom, culminating in a final run toward the sun he’s been chasing all day — a visual metaphor for growth, liberation, and self-discovery.TTV’s newest release and visual reflects its vision: timeless, globally relevant releases paired with a strong creative strategy.Watch the video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GrcydLlz3FY Launching a Label with a Vision:“Dreaming (Wide Awake)” is co-produced by legendary producer Alex Neri (Planet Funk) and multi-talented creative Matteo Zarcone, with vocals from UK artist Sonny Reeves, and serves as their first release on Through The Void Records. Founded by Lawrence Fancelli and managed by Alessandra Pellegrineschi, the label is legally based in Florida but operates with an international network spanning Los Angeles, London, and Florence.Positioning itself as more than a traditional record label, Through The Void curates projects like an art house — integrating music, visuals, and storytelling into cohesive, immersive experiences. The launch single and its cinematic video encapsulate TTV’s mission to deliver globally resonant artistry while supporting artists with long-term strategy and care.Quotes:Lawrence Fancelli, Founder, Through The Void Records:"Through The Void was born from a simple belief: music needs vision, care, and the courage to go beyond trends. My dream has always been to create a bridge between Italy and the U.S., a place where artists can grow globally without losing their identity. Through the Void is that space: bold, selective, and built for the future."Alex Neri, Producer, under:tones:"My choice to join TTV comes from a deep conviction: I believe in the value and vision of independent labels. Today, major labels seem to have lost their scouting spirit, focusing almost exclusively on acts with an extremely pop profile. TTV, on the other hand, represents a different, authentic approach, one that prioritizes artistic exploration over pure market logic. It’s exactly this vision that inspired me, with great enthusiasm, to choose it as the home for our project.”Matteo Zarcone, Producer, under:tones:“This new under:tones release marks a defining moment for us. After writing and producing the album between Los Angeles, Florence, and London with Alex and Sonny, we’ve reached the level we always envisioned for the project — one that speaks to a global audience without compromising our artistic vision. Since day one, our mission has been to transmit emotion through every frequency, lyric, and sound, staying as independent as possible. Signing with Through the Void feels like the perfect balance: a sharp, international boutique label with the mindset and muscle of a major.”Video CreditsLocation: Los AngelesDirector: Cristina PrincipeFeaturing: Matteo Zarcone, Zeno ZarconeVisual Effects: Francesco Taddeucci, Valerio GamboniColor Correction: Jacopo CosmelliExecutive Producer: Through The Void RecordsLabel: Through The Void RecordsManagement: Alessandra PellegrineschiFollow under:tonesInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/undertones.music YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@undertones_official Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/intl-it/artist/1ZQXurDAMcYqWPdwB8Qd0G Linktree: https://linktr.ee/undertonesofficial Connect with Through The Void RecordsInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/throughthevoidrec LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/throughthevoidrecords Website: https://www.ttvrecords.com Linktree: https://linktr.ee/throughthevoidrecords

