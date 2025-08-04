Lawrence Fancelli Launches Through The Void Records with under:tones’ Debut Feat. Icon Alex Neri & Matteo Zarcone

Through The Void Records launches in the US with under:tones’ debut single “Dreaming (Wide Awake),” co-produced by Alex Neri.

NEW YORK CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- August 1, 2025 marks the official US launch of Through The Void Records , a boutique label founded by creative entrepreneur Lawrence Fancelli and industry executive Alessandra Pellegrineschi (former Sony Music Publishing / Believe). The label, legally based in Florida with operations in Italy, launches with a bold mission: to redefine the independent label model by treating music as art and artists as visionaries.Through The Void aims to bridge Italian artistry with international audiences, offering global strategy, curated storytelling, and career-long development. Unlike trend-driven labels, TTV positions itself as an accelerator of visions—working on music, visuals, narrative, and brand positioning as a unified whole.The debut release comes from under:tones , with the single “ Dreaming (Wide Awake) ” arriving August 1 via The Orchard. Co-produced by Alex Neri—Italian electronic pioneer and co-founder of Planet Funk—and Matteo Zarcone, a multi-instrumentalist and producer with credits spanning underground labels (King Street Sounds, Trax Records, Nervous Records) and cinematic scoring, the track marks the start of a new creative era.Anchored by UK vocalist Sonny Reeves, “Dreaming (Wide Awake)” blends warm synths, raw textures, and indie-inspired melodies into a groove described by the group as “golden hour on the California coast”—evoking the moment when longing becomes reality.A music video, filmed in Los Angeles, will follow on August 6, extending the track’s cinematic feel.“Through The Void was born from a simple belief: music needs vision, care, and the courage to go beyond trends,” say co-founders Fancelli and Pellegrineschi. “Our mission is to create a home where artists can grow internationally without losing their identity. We want to help artists speak a universal language while staying true to themselves.”Through The Void operates with a selective roster, focusing on high-concept, globally resonant projects. The label’s artist development approach includes production, branding, visuals, and promotion—ensuring each release is strategically positioned for international reach.About the Artistsunder:tones is an international electronic project that merges analog textures, club culture, and cinematic storytelling.Alex Neri is a household name in the European electronic scene. As co-founder of Planet Funk, he helped define the Italian house sound of the 2000s. His analog-driven production and artistic credibility are globally respected.Matteo Zarcone is a multi-instrumentalist and composer with a hybrid career spanning rock, electronic music, and film. His work bridges underground dance culture with cinematic production values.Sonny Reeves delivers the emotional core of under:tones, with a soulful, modern voice heard in collaborations with Tinie Tempah, Stormzy, and Rick Ross.Their upcoming album Encounters, written between Florence, London, and Los Angeles, is envisioned as a series of “sonic short films” exploring connection, identity, and transformation.About Through The Void Records:Through The Void is designed as a creative hub rather than a traditional record label. It curates music, visual art, and storytelling as cohesive, auteur-driven projects.Lawrence Fancelli, founder & CEO, is a musician, entrepreneur, and producer dedicated to building cultural bridges between Italy and the US.Alessandra Pellegrineschi, co-founder & Head of Business & Operations, brings strategic and global industry expertise from her work at Sony Music Publishing and Believe.TTV’s debut with Dreaming (Wide Awake) reflects its vision: timeless, globally relevant releases paired with a strong creative strategy.Follow under:tonesInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/undertones.music YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@undertones_official Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/intl-it/artist/1ZQXurDAMcYqWPdwB8Qd0G Linktree: https://linktr.ee/undertonesofficial Connect with Through The Void RecordsInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/throughthevoidrec LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/throughthevoidrecords Website: https://www.ttvrecords.com Linktree: https://linktr.ee/throughthevoidrecords

