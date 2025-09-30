Pulse Events Brings Global S2O Festival to BMO Stadium, Attracting 10,000 Fans in Los Angeles Debut

Fireworks illuminate the night sky at S2O Los Angeles.

S2O Festival, The World’s Wettest Party, expands to Los Angeles as Pulse Events brings superstars Afrojack, Steve Aoki, R3HAB & more

To bring S2O to Los Angeles for the first time and see over 10,000 fans embrace it was a landmark moment. This shows how powerful music, culture, and community can be when brought together.”” — Luffy Huang

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- This past weekend, the world-renowned S2O Festival , known globally as “The World’s Wettest Party,” made its historic Los Angeles debut and the results were nothing short of spectacular. On Saturday, September 27th, more than 10,000 fans gathered at the BMO Stadium Festival Grounds for a groundbreaking cultural and musical celebration that fused Thailand’s Songkran tradition with world-class electronic music.Fans were treated to a powerhouse lineup including Afrojack, Steve Aoki, R3HAB, Elephante, Yetep, Cyberpunk, NTR, and Obers. The night was packed with iconic moments, from Steve Aoki’s legendary ‘Cake Face’ stunt, with 20 custom cakes prepared exclusively by Magnolia Bakery, to the global debut of HO HO ONE, the new duo from Eric Kwok and Dan James Ting. R3HAB delivered a standout set highlighted by an unprecedented collaboration with PUBG Mobile, bringing gaming culture to the stage in front of thousands. Rising stars NTR and Cyberpunk both left lasting impressions, with NTR’s I.C.E. praising the hospitality of the event team, and Cyberpunk calling the night “pure magic.”At the heart of the experience was S2O’s iconic main stage, synchronizing high-tech water cannons with music in real time. Fans were showered with water to the rhythm of the music amplifying both the music and the spirit of Songkran, a tradition that celebrates renewal, refreshment, and unity. The festival concept aims to harness the power of water as an elemental force of joy and unity while transcending cultural boundaries to create unique experiences for attendees worldwide. From Thailand to Los Angeles, S2O continues to expand on its reputation for its innovative blend of electronic dance music and spectacular water effects.Produced by Pulse Events , S2O Los Angeles builds on the brand’s reputation for celebrating Asian heritage in the U.S. through large-scale live events, following successful productions like Spring Festival: Lunar New Year (春節) and Winter Solstice Festival (冬至). The LA debut united local promoters, student organizations, and influencers, including creators like Julia Huynh and Jessica Golich, and high-profile talent such as Oliver Moy.Lead by Huang, Pulse continues their mission of representing Asian-Americans and AAPI within the international dance music community through their productions. The event producer and promoter’s brand mission is to be a pioneer of culture and media innovation, having previously hosted industry-leading electronic music artists such as Martin Garrix, SLANDER, Afrojack, Gryffin, KSHMR, Kill The Noise, Like Mike, Seven Lions, Vini Vici, Yellow Claw, and producing world tours for South Korean artists such as EXO and Big Bang. Through these endeavors, the brand is introducing American audiences to Asian cultural celebrations through memorable festival productions.For additional event photos, click here CONNECT WITH PULSE EVENTS:CONNECT WITH S2O America:

