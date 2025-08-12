Submit Release
One Year Later: Maryland State Police Continue Investigation into Murder Of 10-Year-Old in Salisbury; $25,000 Reward Offered for Information Leading to Arrest and Conviction

Maryland State Police News Release

(SALISBURY, MD) – One year after the tragic homicide of 10-year-old Tyron Colbert, Jr. in Salisbury, the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit continues its investigation and is renewing its call for the public’s assistance. 

A reward of up to $25,000 is being offered by the FBI, the Maryland Department of State Police, and Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the individual responsible for the murder of Colbert.

At approximately 10:30 p.m. on August 5, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to a residence in the 200 block of Clay Street in Salisbury after receiving a 9-1-1 call for a reported shooting.  Responding officers found the victim, later identified as Colbert, with an apparent gunshot wound. Police believe he was inside the house along with his mother and two other young children at the time of the shooting.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation and is being assisted by the Salisbury City Police Department. A suspect description is still unknown at this time. 

Anyone with information—no matter how small– is urged to contact Crime Solvers of the Eastern Shore at 410-548-1776. Tips can be given anonymously and those providing credible information may be eligible for the $25,000 reward.

The investigation remains open and ongoing.

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

