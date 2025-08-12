Only One Month Until the Secondary Life Markets Conference 2025

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is only one month to go until the Secondary Life Markets Conference 2025 takes place.

After the success of hosting Europe’s leading life settlement-focused event in Stockholm, Sweden in 2024, ELSA is taking this year’s event to the offices of EY in Zurich, Switzerland, on Monday, 15th September and as with previous editions of the conference, SLM 25 will provide cutting-edge insights into the prevailing challenges and opportunities that lie ahead of the asset managers, investors and service providers in the life settlement industry via a series of panel discussions with and presentations by industry leaders from both sides of the Atlantic.

This year’s event kicks off with welcome remarks from Bill Corry, CEO at Corry Capital and current ELSA Chair before moving to “Life as a Standalone Asset Class”, the opening panel of the day which will see Scott Rose of Fifth Season Investments, David Naughton of Byrne Wallace Shields and Raffaele Dell'Amore of Cambridge Associates discuss the various points of view of asset managers, investors and service providers in the secondary life markets with regards to how these asset classes are viewed – and whether they should be viewed differently.

The day continues with a presentation by Manu Mazumdar of Conning Asset Management, in which he will provide preliminary insights from the upcoming Life Settlement Investor Sentiment Survey, the second annual collaboration between ELSA and Conning.

A session comprising three presentations, all related to life settlement origination, follows the mid-morning break. Bryan Nicholson of the Life Insurance Settlement Association and John Dallas of Berkshire Settlements will shed light on the intersection of consumers and life settlement providers in terms of origination respectively, before the duo join Hanna Persson of Ress Capital for a sit-down Q&A.

After lunch, Rahul Nawander of Fasano Associates picks up the baton to provide insight into how the life settlement population has changed over the decades before the second panel of the day digs deep into one of the life settlement market’s topics du jour, as Ben Grainger of EY and Beat Hess of AA-Partners examine how life settlement asset managers treat different life expectancy reports.

The Secondary Life Markets Conference 2025 ends on another series of presentations from James Westerlind of ArentFox Schiff, Khai LeQuang of Orrick and Liam Bodemeaid of Actuarial Risk Management cover different legs of the litigation stool, including an update on the PHL Variable Life Insurance Company rehabilitation, insights into how the life settlement market has come together to provide certain amicus briefs for some cases, and how life settlement managers price litigation risk.

The European Life Settlement Association (ELSA) was founded in 2009 to set standards for participants in the European life settlement industry. ELSA represents institutional investors, life settlement asset managers, and service providers to the life settlement market both in Europe and around the world, promoting transparency by providing accurate, authoritative information to investors, regulators, and the media. For more information visit www.elsa-sls.org.

