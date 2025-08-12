National Treasury hosts Money Smart Week South Africa 2025 virtual launch, 18 Aug

The National Treasury, in partnership with the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA) and the National Consumer Financial Education Committee (NCFEC), is pleased to announce the official launch of Money Smart Week South Africa (MSWSA) 2025.

Event Details:

Date: Monday, 18 August 2025

Time: 11:00 to 12:00

Platform: Microsoft Teams

MSWSA is a national financial education campaign designed to raise awareness and empower South Africans with the knowledge and tools necessary to make informed financial decisions.

The virtual launch marks the official start of the campaign, which will run from 25 to 31 August 2025. The week will include a wide range of activities and events that highlight key consumer financial issues. This year’s programme builds on the foundation of previous years and encourages even greater public participation.

Attendees can expect to learn more about the 2025 campaign focus areas, discover how to get involved, and learn how the campaign’s tools and resources can be utilised to reach diverse communities across the country. The event also offers a valuable opportunity to connect with other MSWSA partners and to explore ways to work together to improve financial education in South Africa.

Participation is open to all organisations and individuals, including academic institutions, employers, government departments, regulators, financial institutions, community organisations, NGOs, and public benefit groups.

For more information on participation and to access the application form, please visit www.mswsa.co.za.

Media enquiries or requests for additional information may be directed to: info@mswsa.co.za.

Stay connected and follow campaign updates:

Website: www.mswsa.co.za

Email: info@mswsa.co.za

LinkedIn: Money Smart Week South Africa

Facebook: Money Smart Week South Africa

Instagram: @money_smart_week_sa

YouTube: Money Smart Week South Africa | #MSWSA

